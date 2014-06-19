Watch These Painfully Awkward Hannibal Buress Segments With ‘Windy City Live’

Hannibal Buress posted these two segments from a January episode of Windy City Live on Twitter earlier today, calling it his “worst TV interview ever.” Right off the bat he seems ambushed, as the interview wasn’t so much an “interview” as it was “come sit on this panel of morning show dipsh*ts for twenty minutes.”
The show was filmed the day that Buress was filming his “Live From Chicago” special for Comedy Central, but more importantly, it was the also day news broke that Justin Bieber had been arrested for a DUI. This is what Hannibal Buress’s face looks like when he’s been subjected to entire minutes of inane chatter about Justin Bieber’s arrest:
When the Windy City co-hosts weren’t babbling about Justin Bieber or what three items they would bring with them if they were stranded on a desert island (ACTUAL TOPIC OF CONVERSATION) and turned their attention to, you know, THE DUDE THEY INVITED ONTO THEIR SHOW — they managed to offend Hannibal Buress in the following ways:
- Black lady co-host makes an assumption about what part of Chicago he’s from
- White male co-host asks Hannibal if he graduated high school
- Black lady co-host asks if his dad is disappointed in him because he turned out to be a comedian
One of Hannibal Buress’s Twitter followers managed to pretty much sum up the entire interview in the following screen shot:
The whole thing is a total sh*tshow, so basically, a must watch. Here’s part one:
Part two:
That looks like an awful show.
I think they think they are The View. He was so uncomfortable I was surprised he didn’t just walk off stage when they kept ignoring him and talking amongst themselves about Bieber.
As a Chicagoan, I can confirm that Windy City Live is the worst shit ever. I would rather watch The View and The Talk on an endless loop than watch one episode of this.
Yep. Also a Chicagoan… Windy City Live is terrible.
hey so when we arent busy ignoring our guest in favor of justin bieber and stupid, useless topics…we’ll just make him feel at home by taking about chicago shit like pizza and the bulls.
then at some point we have to remember to insinuate he is a disappointment to his family and talk about OUR opinions some more.
I feel sorry for the subtitle guy having to type as fast as he can while they babble over each other. Must be like doing a transcript for an episode of Always Sunny.
If you follow the subtitles there are actually huge chunks that just got ignored in an effort to catch up.
one part said “as a South Cider”. lol
God, they even hit him in the end with a “Check him out… if you don’t have anything to do.”
“They look like they can be related! They’re both smiling.”
“…if someone needs to shake the brotha…(looks at Hannibal)”
“Eggrrested”
Her?
i love the part where the asian chick mentions society’s obsession with stars etc.
I was waiting for Burress to go, “but none of y’all give a shit about me.”
That was horrendous. Segueing from Burress to Bieber by just randomly talking about it. Then they go back to Burress for 5 seconds, and the Asian chick is all “let’s talk about Bieber some more because Burress loves it!”
Seriously, if Hannibal tore them a new one it would have made this clip so much better.