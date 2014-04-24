Watch Two British Comics Mock ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ With Hysterical, Dueling Michael Caine Impressions

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you have not seen The Trip (available on Netflix), do yourself a solid and watch it. British comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon play fictionalized versions of themselves, taking a tour of European restaurants, and it is absolutely hysterical. It began as a British series, but was edited into a feature film for North American audiences. Likewise, The Trip to Italy, the second season of the series, was also edited into a feature film, it premiered at Sundance earlier this year, and is due out in theaters sometime later this year. Below, however, is a clip from the first episode of the TV series, which sees Brydon and Coogan trading Michael Caine, Bane, and Christian-Bale-as-Batman impressions in a review of The Dark Knight Rises, with a particular focus on how incoherent they were. It is outstanding.