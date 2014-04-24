Watch Two British Comics Mock ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ With Hysterical, Dueling Michael Caine Impressions

If you have not seen The Trip (available on Netflix), do yourself a solid and watch it. British comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon play fictionalized versions of themselves, taking a tour of European restaurants, and it is absolutely hysterical. It began as a British series, but was edited into a feature film for North American audiences. Likewise, The Trip to Italy, the second season of the series, was also edited into a feature film, it premiered at Sundance earlier this year, and is due out in theaters sometime later this year. Below, however, is a clip from the first episode of the TV series, which sees Brydon and Coogan trading Michael Caine, Bane, and Christian-Bale-as-Batman impressions in a review of The Dark Knight Rises, with a particular focus on how incoherent they were. It is outstanding.
I was expecting this to be in the vein of Ace Ventura with their asses doing the talking.
After the video from a few years ago of them arguing over the proper way to do a Michael Caine impression, I had high hopes for their Batman and Bane. But honestly, this fell pretty short.
They did it in the first one as well:
[www.youtube.com]
Another funny bit from the first one:
[www.youtube.com]
SHE WAS ONLY 15 YEARS OLD!
was anything significant lost in the edit from the original series to the film?
In the original, that Caine-off was indeed “absolutely hysterical.” The rest of the film was the usual dry, British wit. Humorous yes, hysterical no.