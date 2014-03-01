Watch A Two-Legged Pig Named Chris P. Bacon Cheer Up Kids In A Boston Children's Hospital

So, a few things:
- This is a story about a two-legged pot-bellied pig named Chris P. Bacon who visited a children’s hospital in Boston to cheer up some of the sick kids.
- Naming a pig “Chris P. Bacon” would be a little troubling if, like, the pig understood English, but most pigs do not, and this story is very cute, so let’s just skip over that part.
- From WHDH: “The one-year-old pot-bellied pig was born without the use of his back legs, and was set to be euthanized. That’s when Len Lucero stepped in. He saved Chris’ life and then changed his life by making a wheelchair for him to get around with.”
- THE PIG IS REFERRED TO AS “MR. BACON” IN THE WRITE-UP.
- Wanna see a video of a tiny little 10-day-old Chris P. Bacon learning to use his chair? Of course you do.
Best story ever.
Source: WHDH
Is that what happened to the Geico Pig when it grew up?
That is a very fucked up thing to name a pig.
But what does the P. stands for? Poor(k) reporting.