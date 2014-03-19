Watch Will Ferrell Completely Lose It During A 'Weekend Update' Segment On 'Saturday Night Live'

Last week, James Franco was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and during a commercial break, the two got to talking about Will Ferrell, who Franco will soon be working with. During the conversation, Franco said that he heard from Danny McBride that the hardest part about working with Ferrell is trying not to break character because there’s something about Ferrell’s eyes that “will make you break.”
Fallon agreed, and relayed a story about a Ferrell “Weekend Update” character on Saturday Night Live, Jacob Silg (the guy who couldn’t modulate his voice), and how Ferrell was trying to hold in his laughter during one segment. He was trying so hard that tears came out of his eyes, completely fogging up his glasses. “You watch it. That’s him breaking.”
I looked everywhere online for that particular segment, but couldn’t find it (it’s apparently on Will Ferrell’s Best of DVD, but SNL clips are more difficult to find since Yahoo got all the rights). Anyway, what I did find, however, was an outtake from one of Jacob Silg’s “Weekend Update” segments. I’ve seen a lot of characters break during Saturday Night Live, but this may be the worst character break since Bill Hader completely lost his sh*t during a dress rehearsal of “The Californians.”
Watch.
The worst (best) break I’ve ever seen was the Debbie Downer sketch with Lindsay Lohan (file not found).
you are correct, Texan, and here is the proof:
I pee myself a little each time I watch it.
The Cowbell bit had everybody breaking, except Christopher Walken, whose eyes never left the cue cards,
@LastTexansFan @capcalhoon The best part about that sketch is you can tell right from the start that it’s headed off the rails. Amy is already smirking/trying to stifle a laugh.
@Dave Algonquin @capcalhoon Her struggle to get out “I can’t have children” still kills me.
The Fey/Ferrell era is my favorite.
Pretty sure Jimmy is over on the side breaking first which is what directly leads to Will breaking. They work well together.
Ferrell broke character every once in a while, most notably during the ‘Lov-ahs’ sketches, Cowbell and those couple of sketches where he’d play the owner of Jeffreys, backing in on his scooter and talking on his tiny phone. (That was one time where I couldn’t fault Fallon for losing it, nobody could keep a straight face during that bit.)
This is an old-school one, but there was one original cast sketch where Candice Bergen calls Gilda Radner by the wrong name during a skit and Bergen just loses it, while Gilda goes merrily along with the error and starts improvising/teasing Bergen at the same time. Gilda was the best.
I nominate Chris Parnell for the best stone face in SNL history. Eight years on the show and I can’t remember him cracking even once. He even kept it together during Cowbell, aside from a brief smile.
That Welshley Arms Motell skit is hilarious. No one keeps it together in that one. Fallon start it off of course, but Ferrell, Dratch, and Barrymore all go down too.
The Jeffrey’s one is the other one I was going to bring up. Ferrell opening up that tiny cell phone gets me every time.
The jeffreys sketch.
Chris Parnell had the best stone face in SNL history? Of course he did. He didn’t even know he was on a sketch comedy show. In his own mind, he was in a room. /Scene
Those Jeffrey’s skits were pretty damn funny. The one with Sean Hayes was my favorite.
This is my favorite train wreck,
Granted, it was a dress sketch so the stakes weren’t very high. Still great though.
OMG yes, love that skit. Speaking of Hader absolutely losing it, wow. After watching that one, I was shocked he was able to even remotely keep it together for the Stefon skits.
The unaired Gus Chiggins sketch is both my favorite break and favorite Ferrell moment ever [www.ebaumsworld.com]
I love the Gus Chiggins sketch. Never understood how that got cut.
off topic, but it’s pretty cool that the Tonight Show posts the banter during commercial breaks.
I say this as a huge Letterman fan, but I would want to see those clips from his show just for the overwhelming awkward silences.