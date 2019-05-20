HBO

[spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale]

A few weeks ago, a modern Starbucks-looking coffee cup made into a Game of Thrones season eight episode, leading to jokes from fans and apologies from producers, including Bernie Caulfield. “I can’t believe [it]. Our onset prop people and decorators are so on it. 1,000 percent. I just honestly can’t,” he said. “Nowadays you just can’t believe what you see, because people can put things into a photo that really doesn’t exist, but I guess, maybe it was there. I’m not sure. We’re sorry!” Emilia Clarke eventually took credit for the cup (which has since been edited out of the episode), but considering how things played out in last night’s series finale, Daenerys can’t be blamed for it happening again.

I wanted to make sure this wasn’t an internet jokester having a laugh on everyone (Beth’s handle does say she’s “loco”), so I rewatched the scene with “the most powerful people of Westeros” (including the new king) and, yup, that’s a plastic water bottle by Sam’s left foot. At least they stay hydrated in King’s Landing.