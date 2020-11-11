Netflix has released the official trailer for its unusual upcoming docuseries, We Are the Champions, which focuses on the highly competitive world of some very unusual activities. Narrated by The Office‘s Rainn Wilson, who serves as executive producer, the trailer offers a brief glimpse at such unorthodox contests as Cheese Rolling, Dog Dancing, Chili Eating, and Frog Jumping along with a look at the fiercely determined individuals who strive to be the best at them. Although, some of them seem to have some doubts about dedicating their lives to rolling down a hill after a block of cheese or destroying their entire face by suffering through some super intense chili.

“As a self-proclaimed expert on the unconventional, I’m excited to introduce viewers to these small-world competitors with big-world dreams because, in this time, we could all use a hero—be it a dancing dog or the world Yo-Yo champion,” Wilson told Variety when We Are the Champions was first announced back in October.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From executive producer Rainn Wilson, We Are the Champions explores the quirkiest, most charming, and oddly inspirational competitions you never knew existed. Each episode follows a unique competition, providing a window into a world of determined, passionate, and incredibly skilled competitors who put it all on the line to become heroes in their own extraordinary worlds. Featured competitions include Cheese Rolling, Chili Eating, Fantasy Hair Styling, Yo-Yo, Dog Dancing and Frog Jumping.

We Are The Champions starts streaming November 17 on Netflix.