We Have Bill Hader To Thank/Blame For Jonah Hill’s Recurring ‘SNL’ Character

#Late Night With Seth Meyers #Jonah Hill #SNL
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.06.14

Jonah Hill continued his TV tour of forgiveness last night on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where the only references to c*cks came when he discussed what it’s like watching The Wolf of Wall Street with his mom. But before that, Hill explained the origins of his recurring SNL character, Adam Grossman, the 70-year-old Catskill comedian in the body of a six-year-old Benihana patron. You probably either love or hate him, so you can thank or blame Bill Hader for inspiring the character. Let Jonah explain.

