We Now Know About The Characters Who Will Be On ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off

As AMC continues its ratings struggles, stooping to renewing the anemically rated Halt and Catch Fire, the spin-off of its biggest hit continues to come together. The spin-off has been in development officially now for a year, and earlier this month, AMC officially ordered the pilot. Now we have an idea of the characters we can expect.
The show, which will probably debut in 2015 and will be ran by Dave Erickson, is not technically a spin-off, because no characters from The Walking Dead will be going to the new series. It’s more of another The Walking Dead series that takes place in another part of the world. It’s more of a companion series, and it won’t be related to Robert Kirkman’s comic books, either.
Thanks to TVLine, we also now have descriptions of the six principal characters in the companion series.
SEAN CABRERA | A Latino male in his early 40s, Sean is a good man trying to do right by everyone in his life.
CODY CABRERA | Sean’s whip-smart and rebellious teenage son. Known as the angriest kid in town.
NANCY TOMPKINS | A thirtysomething single mom to two kids, Nancy looks like the girl next door, but there’s an edge to her.
NICK TOMPKINS | Nancy’s screwed up teenage son. He’s too old to stay home, too scared to flee.
ASHLEY TOMPKINS | Nancy’s mostly level-headed teenage daughter. Her ambition is in direct proportion to her older brother’s failures. She loves her mom but it’s time to get out of Dodge.
ANDREA CHAPMAN | A somewhat wilted flower child, fortysomething Andrea — yep, another Andrea! — has retreated to the outskirts of the city to recover after a horrible marriage.
So, two families and a 40-something hanger-on named Andrea?
Of course, if the companion series is anything like The Walking Dead itself, new characters will emerge, favorites will catch on, and several of the original six may be gone by the second season, assuming it gets that far. After all, six of the original The Walking Dead cast members are already gone.
Meanwhile, it’s not official, but here’s the descriptions for the zombie characters: “Rotty-looking, thin, dumb. Gurgles and moans a lot. Ability to remove jaw helpful in casting.”
Source: TVLine
I once knew a girl that could unhinge her lower jaw. Or at least it felt like it.
37, she sucked 37 dicks…
In a row?
So… a Latino Rick and Carl, then?
Also, the “screwed up teenage son” is “too young to stay home?” Do people have homes in this take on the zombie apocalypse?
Ugh… More fucking children? Who’s the producer? Spielberg? Pass…
“After all, six of the original The Walking Dead cast members are already gone. ”
There’s Shane, Lori, Dale, Andrea and T-Dog. Who am I missing?
What about the little girl they searched for the entire season?
Darryl’s brother?
Merle
But both of them were hardly on-screen and Merle was only seen in the pilot and 2nd episode.
Maybe that Jackie gal that stayed at the CDC?
Sophia, Carol’s daughter. She was found turned in Hershel’s barn in Season Two.
Not sure what the exact right answer is, because the number is way higher than 6. In addition to the ones mentioned above, there was also Jim, who they tied to the tree, Amy (Andrea’s sister), the entire Mexican family that split off and almost certainly are dead by now, and Carol’s douchebag husband.
Moneygrabbing AMC is playing it safe, after BB now TWD got its spinoff. Never knew why people like zombies so much, it just same shit all over again ever since NotLD. The show itself is barely watchable and I doubt the spinoff will be any better but I’ll still probably check it out.
That was the most “internetish” reply to anything, ever.
‘never knew why people like zombies’
‘it’s just the same shit’
‘the show is barely watchable’
‘I’ll check it out’
never change fellow interneter.
@ poon…you forgot “boobs”, and “would not hit, pointy elbows”
The sad part is, even with the bad acting & crappy effects, Z Nation is more fun & creative than Walking Dead has been since the early first season. Zombies getting caught in the wheel was awesome.
That show is fun. I think it helps that I go in watching with zero expectations of it being any good so it never disappoints, only pleasantly surprises.
Exactly. The old grizzled man/prospector/pot head is my favorite character.
I keep meaning to check this show out.
“Rotty-looking, thin, dumb. Gurgles and moans a lot. Ability to remove jaw helpful in casting.”
That sounds like the casting call for a different kind of film.
Bazinga!
Good grief, it sounds like they picked the worst parts of TWD and decided to double-down.
Unless they cast Bill Murray to play himself I’m not interested.
Pitch: we need the end of the world to be tough, but can we make it more “sexy”
I’ve said this before on another sight but when will kids learn that the zombie apocalypse is no place to be rebellious.
“Dad. I want to go play in the woods with Jimmy.”
“No son. You have to stay and protect our camp from zombies.”
“God. You suck! I hate you!”
Later…
“Dad. I got bit by a zombie.”
“Sorry son. Now i have to kill you.”
“God. I hate you!”
website.
Ugh. It reads like a TV show.
So Emo Carl. Mexican Carl and Girl Carl.
So…. Karll, Carlito and Carly?
I’m always the “well, let’s give it a chance” guy, but here, I don’t see what can be done in a second, separate series that can’t just be used to improve the current series.