We Now Know About The Characters Who Will Be On ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off

As AMC continues its ratings struggles, stooping to renewing the anemically rated Halt and Catch Fire, the spin-off of its biggest hit continues to come together. The spin-off has been in development officially now for a year, and earlier this month, AMC officially ordered the pilot. Now we have an idea of the characters we can expect.

The show, which will probably debut in 2015 and will be ran by Dave Erickson, is not technically a spin-off, because no characters from The Walking Dead will be going to the new series. It’s more of another The Walking Dead series that takes place in another part of the world. It’s more of a companion series, and it won’t be related to Robert Kirkman’s comic books, either.

Thanks to TVLine, we also now have descriptions of the six principal characters in the companion series.

SEAN CABRERA | A Latino male in his early 40s, Sean is a good man trying to do right by everyone in his life. CODY CABRERA | Sean’s whip-smart and rebellious teenage son. Known as the angriest kid in town. NANCY TOMPKINS | A thirtysomething single mom to two kids, Nancy looks like the girl next door, but there’s an edge to her. NICK TOMPKINS | Nancy’s screwed up teenage son. He’s too old to stay home, too scared to flee. ASHLEY TOMPKINS | Nancy’s mostly level-headed teenage daughter. Her ambition is in direct proportion to her older brother’s failures. She loves her mom but it’s time to get out of Dodge. ANDREA CHAPMAN | A somewhat wilted flower child, fortysomething Andrea — yep, another Andrea! — has retreated to the outskirts of the city to recover after a horrible marriage.

So, two families and a 40-something hanger-on named Andrea?

Of course, if the companion series is anything like The Walking Dead itself, new characters will emerge, favorites will catch on, and several of the original six may be gone by the second season, assuming it gets that far. After all, six of the original The Walking Dead cast members are already gone.

Meanwhile, it’s not official, but here’s the descriptions for the zombie characters: “Rotty-looking, thin, dumb. Gurgles and moans a lot. Ability to remove jaw helpful in casting.”

