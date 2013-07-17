‘Weeds’ Star Mary-Louise Parker Might Quit Acting Because Of You

Goddammit, Internet. You made Mary-Louise Parker quit acting. This won’t do at all.
“The world has gotten too mean for me, it’s just too bitchy. All the websites and all the blogging and all the people giving their opinion and their hatred … it’s all so mean-spirited, it’s all so critical. […]
“I don’t know if you can imagine a friend sending you something they thought was funny, that was something mean someone wrote about you and there’s like 50 comments from complete strangers across the world about you – and you can say ‘Oh I let it roll off my back’ and ‘I wouldn’t take it personally’, but you have no idea until it happens to you. It doesn’t feel nice.” [Herald Sun]
She goes on to say that she thinks she’s just too thin-skinned and sensitive to deal with all the “mean-spiritedness” online and the mean culture of “watching people suffer and watching people humiliate themselves” on reality television, which, I mean, I get. It can be toxic as hell out here. And, yes, sometimes there are things that deserve to be ripped and shredded, and when you do things in the public eye you open yourself up to that. But, like, come on, Internet. Pick your battles a little better. And be nicer to Mary-Louise Parker. Okay?
If i had embedding capabilities, this would have been a PERFECT opportunity for the John Hamm “waaaaaaaaaaa” gif.
I think she is fun to look at without clothes on.
That’s nice, right?
Her scene with Zack Morris was amazing.
I don’t believe it. I mean i believe she is a thin skinned hollywood actress but to quit an incredibly lucrative job where you do nothing but pretend is a little extreme, she should just go to a shrink or stop reading entertainment blogs.
Lets all say something nice about her. She is a better actress than Paris Hilton
Now your turn
She looks pretty OK naked
She has aged more gracefully than the rest of the cast of Fried Green Tomatoes. Except Chris O’Donnell, seriously that guy is probably a vampire.
I still find her looks arousing
I have beat off to her sex scene with Zack Morris on more than one occasion.
I thoroughly enjoyed Red and the first 4 seasons of Weeds.
If she had done this, like, 5 years ago, Weeds could have been about Andy, and would have been a good show, and Emmys, and Animal Hospital wouldn’t have happened.
You are why we can’t have nice things like Mary Louise Parker on our tv set.
I have to say, Mr. (Dr.? Ms.?) Dissident is exactly right on this.
Hey, what are those four guys on horses doing in the parking lot?
She told a different interviewer the following lately-
“I’d much rather be doing porn anyway, I’m hoping to move to that. Some form of granny porn or something, I mean I’m gonna be 50.”
So she may be giving up ‘acting’, but we’ll still be able to see her plenty and plenty of her as well…
Citation: [www.nextmovie.com]
That’s a shame, we all know that 50 year old actresses are in huge demand.
My nice comment to MLP
She made episodes of Weeds better, by being naked in them.
Next!
Granted I don’t spend too much time seeking out MLP commentary, but from what I’ve seen it’s a (very well earned) stroke fest compared to most others.
Hey bro, don’t blame me. Nowhere in your post did she say the reason she was quitting was because some guy in North Carolina was jerking it to her sex scenes on clip sites.
To be fair, 99.9% of non uproxx commenters are complete trolling douche bags. I can’t read comments on other sites without getting angry, I can’t imaging if they were about me.
(Will she keep getting naked on my TV now?)
This is a point that I’ve made to others: the commenting on Uproxx sites is almost always excellent, informative, and funny. The only other site where the comments come close to adding as much value, IMHO, is Deadspin.
Seriously, uproxx is one of the few (only?) sites where I read the comments and don’t want to throw out all of my technology and live in the woods.
@kazoshay – says one of uproxx’s resident trolls…
@dissident takes one to know one, at least I’ve been on the comments of the week a few times.
Anyone ever try reading the comments over at A.V. Club? I like the site, but goddamn do I want to punch all the commenters there. You know how in cartoons they’ll do that thing where a character gets a single legal document that rolls down the floor? A.V. Club comments are like those cartoon scrolls, except filled with obscure ass references.
Plenty of us here can be pretty dickish at times as well. Even now, about half the comments on this article are sort of unkind. “Whatever, get naked some more.”
@kazoshay – that’s an esteemed honor, i’m sure. be sure to include it on your resume.
@SuperHans – about the only negative thing that can be said about The AV Club is it’s comments section. it’s basically the handful of insufferable “i hate everything but this cult tv show/movie” hipsters of uproxx times ten, and even the most mundane news story gets 500 comments all just trying to out snark each other. they make filmdrunk commenters look like comedic geniuses, and that’s fucking hard to do.
@dissident You really nailed AV Club. I comment there pretty frequently, but earnestly, and mostly on reviews of things that I like. It’s really exhausting to see how much effort some of those people put into shitting on things they don’t like in ever-so-clever ways. That’s to say nothing of “The Commies” — avclubawards.com, seriously. :|
She should have quit before RED2 and RIPD. But hey, a paycheck is a paycheck. I’m sure if millions of people were familiar with my work, I’d have many detractors as well.
I’ve got your back, Idle.
You know who didn’t have any bad things to say about MLP? The founder of this site.
BRING BACK MATT!!
That came up organically.
can’t she just… you know… not google herself or something?
My cousin was a PA on REd and apparently she would bitch about quitting acing all the time on that shoot. She really seems like a child screaming for attention, but damn she has some great legs.
In other words: she’s an actress.
Internet comment boards have all the sophistication and class of bathroom stalls at a bus station. They’re the result of comments being able to be issued from complete anonymity – which turns everyone into amateur insult comics. So, she’s really giving a lot of credence to a bunch of mouth breathers . . . which is fine to me – as a mouth breather. Now excuse me while I change bathrobes and whipe the cheetoh dust off my keyboard. I have to cleanup the basement before mom gets home.
I always assumed she would quit acting because of all the perverts on the internet talking about her, not all the mean spirited assholes on the internet talking about her.
Do more nude scenes Mary, you’re good at them.
I feel like this is my fault for saying that RIPD looked awful in the Raw discussion thread the other night. It’s not your fault Mary Louise!!! It’s Ryan Reynolds and Jeff “All out of fucks to give” Bridges.
She’s built for tv, c’mon amc, fx, show time, hbo… There’s gotta another perfect role waiting for her out there.
The final Mrs. Draper? You gotta figure Megan’s in the wind by next season.
Like they say, the mean ones sting much more intensely than the nice ones soothe, even if the latter greatly outnumber the former. I guess your choices (short of just quitting outright) are to either have a really thick skin, or have the willpower to avoid reading internet articles (or comments, at least) about anything involving you.
I’m confused why everyone, all the sites posting this, are ignoring this par:
Are her friends just regularly sending her articles shitting all over her and getting her to read them with “THIS IS SO FUNNY LOL”?
Because if so, that’s fucking HILARIOUS
I don’t think her friends like her very much.
I’m guessing the articles are benevolent and it’s just the comments that are mean. You know how that works.