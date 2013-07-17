‘Weeds’ Star Mary-Louise Parker Might Quit Acting Because Of You

Editor-at-Large
07.17.13 43 Comments

Goddammit, Internet. You made Mary-Louise Parker quit acting. This won’t do at all.

“The world has gotten too mean for me, it’s just too bitchy. All the websites and all the blogging and all the people giving their opinion and their hatred … it’s all so mean-spirited, it’s all so critical. […]

“I don’t know if you can imagine a friend sending you something they thought was funny, that was something mean someone wrote about you and there’s like 50 comments from complete strangers across the world about you – and you can say ‘Oh I let it roll off my back’ and ‘I wouldn’t take it personally’, but you have no idea until it happens to you. It doesn’t feel nice.” [Herald Sun]

She goes on to say that she thinks she’s just too thin-skinned and sensitive to deal with all the “mean-spiritedness” online and the mean culture of “watching people suffer and watching people humiliate themselves” on reality television, which, I mean, I get. It can be toxic as hell out here. And, yes, sometimes there are things that deserve to be ripped and shredded, and when you do things in the public eye you open yourself up to that. But, like, come on, Internet. Pick your battles a little better. And be nicer to Mary-Louise Parker. Okay?

