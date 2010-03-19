WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS: ‘BREAKING BAD’ PREMIERE, ‘LIFE’

Breaking Bad (Sunday, AMC) — Season 3 premiere. I admit, I missed Season 1 and only caught part of Season 2, but every time I watched, it kicked ass. Check out the praise: “With its sense of place, its spare dialogue and its oddball peripheral characters, Breaking Bad is the closest that TV comes to the best Coen brothers movies.” [Star-Telegram] “This is a series that has gone to greatness as fast as any of television’s truly excellent offerings. It’s also one of the most daring exercises in creative storytelling that anyone has attempted.” [SF Chronicle]
Life (Sunday, Discovery) — “‘Life,’ like its predecessor ‘Planet Earth,’ is the reason flat screens, Blu-ray and high-definition TV were invented. No doubt the 11-part series, with its astonishingly intimate footage of A-Z species engaged in every sort of behavior, will play well on any screen. But its color, scope, detail and gorgeousness cry out for a home theater situation, one of those screens so big you can watch it from the street.” [LA Times] Hellloooo, DVR and illegal drugs.
Who Do You Think You Are? (tonight, NBC) — At long last, we get the answers about Lisa Kudrow’s ancestry we’ve craved for so long.
NCAA Basketball Tourney (all weekend, CBS) — Goooo, Georgetown!!! What’s that? Aw crap.
Thin Ice (tonight & Sunday, ABC) — A two-part ice skating competition featuring host Elisabeth Hasselbeck and a judging panel that includes Kristi Yamaguchi, Katarina Witt, and Dick Button. Heh, “dick buttin’.” Despite the name, competitors do not, unfortunately, compete on thin ice.
Thanks to the blessed Internet, I’ve had a chance to see some of “Life”. Fucking watch this show, people. That’s all I have to say. And do whatever you have to do to find a way to see it in HD.
I love Breaking Bad. It’s hard to watch sometimes, but it’s well worth it.
Man, that celebrity genealogy show pisses me off. It’s not enough that these people are already celebrated and rewarded beyond all comprehension for being pretty and able to memorize their lines, now they need to feel like they’re *special* too? Fuck that. Anyway, if you go far enough back and far enough afield, you can find *anything* in people’s ancestry. Kings aplenty, geniuses, whatever.
“Celebrity” genealogy show? SPOILER ALERT: their ancestors are jews.
Breaking Bad. Fuck and yes, and then fuck and yes again.
“‘Life,’ like its predecessor ‘Planet Earth,’ is the reason flat screens, Blu-ray and high-definition TV were invented.
True, but you forgot “the Robitussin-Vodka cocktail.”
I can’t lie; I’m really freaking excited for Life.
As for the NCAA tournament, no Tar Heels and no Hoyas means I’m officially Team Anybody-but-Duke.
Geez…for all of the Mad Men posts you’ve made, you haven’t made time to watch the better AMC series?