90th Academy Awards (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — The long, long journey through awards season is coming to an end with the Oscars on Sunday night, and by now your opinions are strong and hard fought. While we all need to make our peace with the fact that Three Billboards will probably win everything and Lady Bird nothing (INJUSTICE, THY NAME IS THE ACADEMY), you know that you’re going to tune in for the fashion, men awkwardly dancing around questions about Time’s Up, and the possibility of another La La Land/ Moonlight Best Picture fiasco.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — As the show begins its last leg to the series finale, Roni and Kelly strike a risky bargain with Eloise in order to save Lucy from a mysterious illness.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The team goes on a dangerous investigation to find some missing NSA tech.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — MacGyver, Leanna, Riley, and Bozer pretend to be honeymoon couples at a resort in order to investigate a Serbian war criminal through his newly married son. As one does.

MasterChef Junior (Friday, Fox 8:00 p.m.) — The most adorable entry in the MasterChef franchise kicks off with the group of kids attempting to make filet mignon. I struggled with scrambled eggs today, so this show makes me feel completely inadequate. But in a nice way.

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Just as Jane considers writing full time, she gets thrust back into the world of academia. She and Rafael are still hooking up on the down low, and yes, it is still hot.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Coulson and team are tasked with changing the course of humanity’s fate, but this level of meddling will dramatically change one S.H.I.E.L.D agent’s life. Please, please just let FitzSimmons be happy.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Tani and Junior go undercover as potential parents at a private school to dig up dirt after the headmaster is murdered.

Taken (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Santana must reckon with her past when a diplomat linked to a sex trafficking ring goes missing.

Planet Earth: Blue Planet II (Saturday, BBC America 9:00 p.m.) — Do you want to be simultaneously terrified by the horrifying creatures that live beneath the ocean and in awe of the beauty of our planet? Yeah. You do.

Fear Factor (Sunday, MTV 7:00 p.m.) — It’s Ludacis vs. tech bros on this week’s Fear Factor.

Counterpart (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — We finally learn more about Clare’s past and Quayle suffers through one of life’s true indignities: adult birthday parties.

Our Cartoon President (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — Trump faces off against Canadian Prime Minister and your mom’s crush Justin Trudeau.