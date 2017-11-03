Weekend Preview: ‘Shameless’ Returns For More Family Drama

11.03.17

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — The Gallaghers are back and this time they have a little money. The kids are working to keep their lives together — Fiona with her apartment building and Lip with his sobriety — and even Frank is allegedly on the straight and narrow. After seven seasons of being just a garbage human, Frank is apparently trying to turn his life around. Still, one wonders how far gone a character can be and still be redeemed.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — This Princess and the Frog influenced episode has Tiana seeking help from the villainous Dr. Facilier.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — While adjusting to new tattoos and a new dynamic, the team has to stop a dangerous foreign power from hijacking a satellite.

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — This time using a cassette player and a plastic bucket, Mac and his team tries to extinguish a massive oil wellhead fire in a Nigerian village

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca is still on a quest for revenge, but that hits a snag when her friends find out her troubled past. Can she be saved? Should she?

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Jane and Rafael find it difficult to balance their dating lives with being responsible parents, while Rogelio can’t decide on a name for his new baby daughter.

Marvel’s Inhumans (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — The Royal Family finally gets back to Attilan, where they bring the fight directly to Maximus.

Hawaii 5-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — The 5-0 investigate a series of murders on Halloween that were seemingly inspired by Hawaiian folklore.

The Exorcist (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Tomas and Marcus are still investigating the foster home, and the resident demon finally makes its presence known.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Saturday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — As the team investigates the long-abandoned Cardenas homestead, Bart and Panto get closer.

