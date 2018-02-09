Getty Image

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Opening Ceremony (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The 2018 Winter Olympics are officially underway as the Opening Ceremonies air tonight from the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium. Even if you don’t care about sports, there is something about the physical prowess and human drama of the Olympics to keep you hooked for the next couple of weeks. Honestly, is there anything more American than cheering on athletes at the height of their powers from the comfort of your couch?

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — While Josh and Valencia come to terms with their past, Trent returns to throw Rebecca’s new life of responsibility out of whack.

Jane The Virgin (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Jane and Rafael are still working through what exactly they are to each other, and things get awkward when Jane goes on a date. Jane and Petra also butt heads as they find a way to work together on their book.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding, Luge (Sunday, NBC 7:00 p.m.) — Yeah, you know you’ll still be watching. Might as well cancel your weekend plans.

Counterpart (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Both Howards go deeper into the conspiracy, and Quayle meets one of Howard’s sources.

Our Cartoon President (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — The President tries to raise his approval ratings through his State of the Union address and strengthening his relationship with Melania. I… don’t know why this show exists.