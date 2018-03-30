Weekend Preview: John Legend Is Your Own Personal ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

#What's On Tonight
03.30.18 2 hours ago

NBC

Jesus Christ Superstar (Sunday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The current trend of live musicals has been hit or miss, but John Legend definitely has the pipes and Alice Cooper as King Herod is pretty genius.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Drizella has her work cut out for her as she tries to join the witches’ coven.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The team reunites with a family of bounty hunters as they’re both on the trail of the same con man.

MasterChef Junior (Friday, Fox 8:00 p.m.) — The tiniest chefs try to recreate classic recipes with natural sweeteners instead of sugar, because it’s never too early to learn that diabetes will probably come for us all.

Dynasty (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — The bridge between the classic soap and the remake is made when Alexis Carrington arrives on the scene.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The team attends a gala in hopes of arresting the man throwing it. Worst host gift ever.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — The ex-wife of the man who shot Danny arrives in Oahu to let Danny know how he changed her life. Adam is framed with the murder of a man that he’s been investigating.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — When General Hale’s true plan is brought to light, the fate of the world rests on the agents’ shoulders.

Taken (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — An exiled former journalist threatens to leak the names of government assets, leaving the team and many others at risk.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 hours ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP