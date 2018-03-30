NBC

Jesus Christ Superstar (Sunday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The current trend of live musicals has been hit or miss, but John Legend definitely has the pipes and Alice Cooper as King Herod is pretty genius.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Drizella has her work cut out for her as she tries to join the witches’ coven.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The team reunites with a family of bounty hunters as they’re both on the trail of the same con man.

MasterChef Junior (Friday, Fox 8:00 p.m.) — The tiniest chefs try to recreate classic recipes with natural sweeteners instead of sugar, because it’s never too early to learn that diabetes will probably come for us all.

Dynasty (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — The bridge between the classic soap and the remake is made when Alexis Carrington arrives on the scene.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The team attends a gala in hopes of arresting the man throwing it. Worst host gift ever.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — The ex-wife of the man who shot Danny arrives in Oahu to let Danny know how he changed her life. Adam is framed with the murder of a man that he’s been investigating.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — When General Hale’s true plan is brought to light, the fate of the world rests on the agents’ shoulders.

Taken (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — An exiled former journalist threatens to leak the names of government assets, leaving the team and many others at risk.