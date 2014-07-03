Weekend Preview: AMERICA, That’s What

Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m., Thursday) — Whenever I talk to anyone about Rectify, the first two things they say are, “That show’s great,” and “Abigail Spencer has amazing hair.” They’re not wrong.
Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC, 10:30 p.m., Thursday) — Alison Brie alert!
Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (NBC, 8 p.m., Friday) — Make sure you’ve got porno magazines, large box of condoms, a couple of those panty shields, some illegal fireworks, and one of those disposable enemas before your July 4th party begins.
The Legend of Korra (Nick, 8 p.m., Friday) — There’s no new episode Friday — last week’s premiere is on again — but this show is often awesome, and if you haven’t checked it out, you should. Assuming you’ve already seen Avatar: The Last Airbender, which was ALWAYS awesome.
Bad Teacher (CBS, 8 p.m., Saturday) — It’s the summer, so you know what that means: networks burning off their forgotten shows when literally no one is watching!
Miley Cyrus: Bangerz Tour — (NBC, 9 p.m., Sunday) — Want to see Miley Cyrus wearing next to nothing in the comfort of your home? That’s what the Internet is for, you pervert.
Naked and Afraid: Uncensored (Discovery, 9 p.m., Sunday) — Speaking of pervs…
Talking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m., Sunday) — It’s the Walking Dead season five preview special! I don’t know what that means, or why you’d watch it, but there will be dumb hashtags. #IndeadpendenceDay
True Blood (HBO, 9 p.m., Sunday) — Tonight’s episode is called “Fire In the Hole,” and I’m going to be really disappointed if it’s not about an STD of some sort. Can vampires give humans STDs, and vice versa? These are the questions True Blood should be answering.
The Leftovers (HBO, 10 p.m., Sunday) — Remember that one episode of Six Feet Under where Justin Theroux’s character, who plays the french horn, gets tied to a bed because he’s into some really kinky stuff with Brenda? I wonder if that will happen on The Leftovers.
And here’s your July 4th marathon schedule:
X Play (3-10:30 a.m., G4)
American Ninja Warrior (6 a.m.-6 p.m., Esquire)
BBQ Pitmasters (6 a.m.-4 p.m., Destination America)
NCIS (6 a.m.-8 p.m., USA)
America the Story of Us (7 a.m.-7 p.m., History)
Dog the Bounty Hunter (7 a.m.-4 p.m., A&E)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (7 a.m.-2 p.m., E!)
Star Trek: The Next Generation (8 a.m.-6 a.m. Saturday, BBC America)
The Twilight Zone (8 a.m.-8 p.m., Syfy)
The Game (8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., BET)
Dirty Jobs (9 a.m.-4 p.m., Animal Planet)
The Walking Dead (9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, AMC)
Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? (9 a.m.-4 p.m., Investigation Discovery)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (9:35 a.m.-3:16 p.m., Bravo)
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (10 a.m.-5 a.m. Sunday, WeTV)
Transformers Rescue Bots (11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Hub)
Awkward (11:34 a.m.-6 p.m., MTV)
Little Women: LA (Noon-6 p.m., Lifetime)
Preachers of L.A. (Noon-8 p.m., Oxygen)
Cube (1-7 p.m., Chiller)
Fast N’ Loud (1 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday, Discovery Channel)
Sex and the City (2 p.m.-midnight, E!)
Criminal Minds (4 p.m.-4 a.m. Saturday, A&E)
Mountain Monsters (4 p.m-3 a.m. Saturday, Destination America)
Oprah: Where Are They Now? (6 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, OWN)
Modern Family (8 p.m.-Midnight, USA) (Via)
What the fuck is Fast N’ Loud?
POINTS
The entire final season of True Blood is about a vampire STD pandemic that’s killing all the vampires, and the dying vampires are murdering everybody, because they have nothing to lose. That’s your answer.
How is there no Band of Brothers marathon on on the 4th? Idiots.
Because it’s on Amazon Prime, so you can marathon it and the Pacific.
I don’t care about Amazon Prime as I have real cable. History and/or Spike is dropping the ball here and they should be catering their programming specifically to my wants and needs.
I have both, and I’ll say that the Pacific and Band of Brothers are better than ANYTHING Spike or the History channel shows. Particularly since the History Channel doesn’t actually show anything historical. Ice Road Truckers anyone?
@Captain – Gotta find H2 for actual history programming. Most of it’s reruns now, but still better than anything on the H1.
Everything True Blood has ever done will be worth it if Raylan and Boyd show up this episode
And they kill everyone.
“Assuming you’ve already seen Avatar: The Last Airbender, which was ALWAYS awesome”
The Great Divide begs to differ
I believe I’ll watch Dirty Jobs…….by which I mean the Miley Cyrus special…….Hi-ooooooooooohhhh. Seriously though – I’m kind of surprised NBC is showing this on a Sunday night, on a weekend where lots of families will in theory be together, sitting around the ol’ TV. I know they need any ratings grabber they can lay their hands on, but – bold move. Good luck to America – trying to explain to Grandma why Miley is putting her mouth on that.
Looks like I’ll be watching Big Black Cock America.
Wait….Naked and Afraid UNCENSORED?
We talking hanging-dong and flapping-lips here?
Nah just means you’ll hear them say “Shit your dick looks tiny.”
That’s even better.
“there will be dumb hashtags. #IndeadpendenceDay”
Counterpoint: all hashtags are dumb.
#agree
/oops
As much as I love ST:TNG for rejuvinating the franchise, some of those episodes are painful to watch