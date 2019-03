AMC

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The penultimate season 9 episode follows the pivotal Trade Fair, which brings all four communities together to renew pacts and make very expensive deals. If you’re looking to enjoy some speculation, UPROXX’s Dustin Rowles has predicted who will die before season’s end.

Amy Schumer Growing (Friday, Netflix) — The married-and-pregnant comedienne finds a wealth of new material in her domestic happenings, but expect things to be discussed in very graphic, unfiltered detail. Vomit and childbirth and every other subject are fair game, so get ready.

The Dirt (Friday, Netflix) — The raunchy Mötley Crüe’s biopic is here to give the 1980s hair band its very own Bohemian Rhapsody. Plenty of folks have wondered whether the sex and drug-filled story works in the #MeToo movement, so you’ll have to decide for yourself this weekend about this groupie-hookup-filled flick. Also, Pete Davidson plays a role, so there’s that.

The OA (Friday, Netflix) — The second season of this sci-fi series arrives after a three-year wait. Now, Prairie’s diving into a new dimension and finds herself attempting to convince her friends that she resided there as a Russian heiress.

Historia de un Crimen: Colosio (Friday, Netflix) — This Spanish language series follows the history of controversial crimes that involve allegedly corrupted governments. The first season is all about the case of Luis Donaldo Colosio, a Mexican presidential candidate who was murdered in 1994 Tijuana.

Delhi Crime (Friday, Netflix) — This new series fictionalizes real events, including the Dehli Police Investigation into the Nirbhaya case.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Mike doesn’t want to teach Sunday school, so he tries to recruit Kyle for the job, and Eve worries about Mandy and Kristen’s intents with Jen.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Jane visits and old friend, who’s really a familiar enemy, while the FBI keeps tracking Madeline.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Fallon and Sam try to confine a secret, but their efforts are thwarted by a stranger. Also, Cristal and Culhane team up.

The Cool Kids (Friday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Margaret tries to shake clingy Leonard while Hank tries to peddle his erotic vampire novel. Okay!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca tries to help an old nemesis deal with an uncomfortable situation, while Nathaniel, Josh, and Greg all compete for Rebecca.

The Blacklist (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Red seeks a reprieve from the White House while Liz and the Task Force keep searching for a Blacklister who’s linked to an international conspiracy.

Proven Innocent (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — The Injustice Defense group tries to help a girl who was convicted of her mother’s murder while Madeline deals with personal drama.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Interviews include author Irshad Manji and producer Larry Charlies while Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Evelyn Farkas, and Kristen Soltis Anderson round out the panel.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Lex Luther’s return causes more trouble for Supergirl and Lena, and we see a flashback of what he’s been up to.

American Gods (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Shadow must nab a ride to Cairo from Sam Black Crow while Mr. World tracks him, and Mr. Wednesday seeks to align with a powerful god.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Miles mistakenly receives a package, which leads him to an emotional meeting with its true owners, and his first friend suggestion reappears.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Krusty reboots Itchy and Scratchy with an all-female cast, which leads to a boycott by Bart and friends, but they later get woke.

Action (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — The debut episode follows NFL season professional gamblers after the Supreme Court lifts the sports-betting ban (and the Super Bowl is coming).

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — The kids go on a field trip at a marionette theater, where Louise arouses the suspicion of the establishment’s owner.

Now Apocalypse (Sunday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — Severine’s polyamorous ways bring in an ex-lover while Ford falls into a sketchy photo shoot, and Uly is haunted by his handjob-in-the-street partner.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — A recent episode gets a revisiting with the Griffins doing “DVD commentary,” which leads to revived marital drama.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Sydney recruits help after a crush gets mixed up in an intelligence-stealing plot with the Defense Department.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Demons, demons, and more demons. Also Macy’s visionary powers grow stronger, and she hopes to enlighten her sisters soon.

Billions (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Axe clicks with a venture capitalist while Chuck looks to the future, and Wendy wants him to change.

The Case Against Adnan Syed (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Part three of the documentary series continues to explore the conviction of Adnan Syed after the murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee.

Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Blair and Tiff are headed to the altar, if Mo has anything to do with it, while the SEC continues to pursue their sting operation.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:30 p.m.) — Bridget takes a cue from The Magnificent Seven while attempting to dispense with the town’s tyrant.

Last Week With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver is back with a whole new set of targets. Who won’t he roast this week?