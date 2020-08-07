If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Pan y Circo (Amazon Prime series) — Diego Luna (in what feels like an answer to Jon Favreau’s Dinner For Five) hosts dinner conversations (with what looks to be a lot of wine) that tackle divisive, beyond-entertainment issues while enjoying super-fancy meals prepared by Mexico’s most renowned chefs.

An American Pickle (HBO Max) — Seth Rogen‘s dual roles have arrived, and the end product is both touching and hilarious to witness. Rogen plays a 1920s Jewish immigrant who falls into a vat of pickle juice and is perfectly “brined” for 100 years, so suspend your disbelief and enjoy the surprising amount of nuance here. It’s both an interesting match-up and a truly inspired Jewish version of Encino Man.

The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix series) — This sleeper apocalyptic series comes to an end with a deluge of hope, years after deadly rain decimated Scandinavia’s population. Simone and Rasmus are at odds on how to put the virus to bed, and now, there are amped-up special affects and superpowers on the table. This show might feel too timely (in 2020) if you’re starting from the beginning, but if you’re been watching all along, you’ll find a wonderful end to a series that transcends most apocalyptic fiction today.

Hitmen (Peacock series) — It’s a workplace comedy about assassins, starring English comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as longtime pals who kill for dollars.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access series) — This offshoot series drives the franchise into animated territory. Creator Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty, Solar Opposites) takes viewers on a voyage with the very non-prestigious USS Cerritos.

Slay The Dragon (Hulu documentary) — Our current voting system (and all the Republican gerrymandering inherent within) gets put on blast with this eye-opening documentary that reveals some sinister truths.

Immigration Nation (Netflix series) — This six-part docuseries (which comes after the similarly-themed Stateless) aims to give viewers an inside look at some of the most vulnerable communities in the U.S. while detained immigrants fight for citizenship.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Room 104 (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The fourth season of the Duplass’ Brothers bizarre playground continues with Dave Bautista as retired pro wrestler Raw Dog Avalanche, who seeks an assist from therapeutic dolls. Cue some epic repressed memories.