Pan y Circo (Amazon Prime series) — Diego Luna (in what feels like an answer to Jon Favreau’s Dinner For Five) hosts dinner conversations (with what looks to be a lot of wine) that tackle divisive, beyond-entertainment issues while enjoying super-fancy meals prepared by Mexico’s most renowned chefs.
An American Pickle (HBO Max) — Seth Rogen‘s dual roles have arrived, and the end product is both touching and hilarious to witness. Rogen plays a 1920s Jewish immigrant who falls into a vat of pickle juice and is perfectly “brined” for 100 years, so suspend your disbelief and enjoy the surprising amount of nuance here. It’s both an interesting match-up and a truly inspired Jewish version of Encino Man.
The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix series) — This sleeper apocalyptic series comes to an end with a deluge of hope, years after deadly rain decimated Scandinavia’s population. Simone and Rasmus are at odds on how to put the virus to bed, and now, there are amped-up special affects and superpowers on the table. This show might feel too timely (in 2020) if you’re starting from the beginning, but if you’re been watching all along, you’ll find a wonderful end to a series that transcends most apocalyptic fiction today.
Hitmen (Peacock series) — It’s a workplace comedy about assassins, starring English comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as longtime pals who kill for dollars.
Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access series) — This offshoot series drives the franchise into animated territory. Creator Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty, Solar Opposites) takes viewers on a voyage with the very non-prestigious USS Cerritos.
Slay The Dragon (Hulu documentary) — Our current voting system (and all the Republican gerrymandering inherent within) gets put on blast with this eye-opening documentary that reveals some sinister truths.
Immigration Nation (Netflix series) — This six-part docuseries (which comes after the similarly-themed Stateless) aims to give viewers an inside look at some of the most vulnerable communities in the U.S. while detained immigrants fight for citizenship.
Room 104 (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The fourth season of the Duplass’ Brothers bizarre playground continues with Dave Bautista as retired pro wrestler Raw Dog Avalanche, who seeks an assist from therapeutic dolls. Cue some epic repressed memories.
Sharkfest (Sunday, National Geographic) — Sharkfest episodes continue to air with a 7:00 p.m. episode called “Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle” and an after-dark installment at 10:00 p.m. called “50 Shades of Sharks.” Oh boy.
P-Valley (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Foes get trapped together over a weekend while Keyshawn ascends to new heights and Lil’ Murda glows up.
Perry Mason (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — The Season 1 finale has led to unvarnished critique as Mason grows increasingly stubborn, and the sensational trial concludes.
The Chi (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Kiesha’s personal nightmare isolates her from the rest of the fretting group, and Ronnie’s working to fix his past trangressions.
NOS4A2 (Sunday, AMC & BBC America 10:00 p.m.) — The Shorter Way leads to a junkyard visit, and tempers are high while Vic and company attempt to hatch a plan to take down Charlie Manx for good.
We Hunt Together (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — The pilot episode of this fresh series involves a deadly duo — a former child soldier named Baba and Freddie — who are drawn together (to commit murder) by their dark pasts. Two detectives are hot on the trail in an attempt to keep the pair from striking again.