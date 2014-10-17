Weekend TV Preview: Arguably Television’s Best Drama Ends Its First Season Tonight

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. I have no idea how Steven Soderbergh’s wickedly good The Knick is going to wrap up, and I’m upset with myself for never getting around to better researching the man that inspired Clive Owen’s character, William Halsted. It’ll have to wait for the second season.

Z Nation (SyFy, Friday 10 p.m.) — For a show that I’ve never seen that airs on a Friday night, I was surprised at how high Z Nation (and some other shows) are rated.

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — The 12th Doctor is getting to be a real dick, isn’t he?

Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — What are the odds that the second episode is half as good as the first? If it IS half as good, it’ll still be better than, uh, this season of Sons of Anarchy.

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Two episodes left. It’s time to get caught up , people.

The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I think I liked the pilot episode, but I want to see another episode to make sure (some of the camera work was really shoddy and cheap, and I can’t tell if it was intentional or not).

Mulaney (Fox, Sunday 9:30) — You get ONE more episode to prove yourself, although GOD, that doula episode last week was brutal.

Manhattan (WGN, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. I liked this drama a lot. And then I fell behind. And I still haven’t caught up.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos (NBC, Sunday 8:20) — Manning Face vs. Harbaugh Face for all the marbles.