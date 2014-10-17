Weekend TV Preview: Arguably Television’s Best Drama Ends Its First Season Tonight

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. I have no idea how Steven Soderbergh’s wickedly good The Knick is going to wrap up, and I’m upset with myself for never getting around to better researching the man that inspired Clive Owen’s character, William Halsted. It’ll have to wait for the second season.
Z Nation (SyFy, Friday 10 p.m.) — For a show that I’ve never seen that airs on a Friday night, I was surprised at how high Z Nation (and some other shows) are rated.
Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — The 12th Doctor is getting to be a real dick, isn’t he?
Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — What are the odds that the second episode is half as good as the first? If it IS half as good, it’ll still be better than, uh, this season of Sons of Anarchy.
Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Two episodes left. It’s time to get caught up , people.
The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I think I liked the pilot episode, but I want to see another episode to make sure (some of the camera work was really shoddy and cheap, and I can’t tell if it was intentional or not).
Mulaney (Fox, Sunday 9:30) — You get ONE more episode to prove yourself, although GOD, that doula episode last week was brutal.
Manhattan (WGN, Sunday 10 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. I liked this drama a lot. And then I fell behind. And I still haven’t caught up.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos (NBC, Sunday 8:20) — Manning Face vs. Harbaugh Face for all the marbles.
Given TWD’s track record I would say it’s not looking to be as good as last weeks but I hope for the best. The Affair was great but maybe it’s because I can’t get enough of Ruth Wilson. Either way I thought the different viewpoints were very interesting and had me confused for a bit until I realized what was going on. Oh, and Mulaney needs to die in a fire(the show not the guy). Nasim Pedrad, we hardly knew ye outside of SNL.
Whoa, this is where Clive Owen has been hiding? I’ve missed that dude, I gotta check this show out.
How’s that guy who yelled WAAALLLT all the time in Z Nation? I like the description for this week’s episode.
An encounter with a seeming Utopian enclave and a religious cult results in a game changer when the survivors travel near Branson, Mo.and take in a musical.
I might have added the last 5 words on my own. But the whole ‘happening upon a seeming Utopia’ bit has been so overdone. It must be on required plot-line checklist somewhere for any post-apocalypse show.
I didn’t notice any shoddy camera work in The Affair pilot.
I thought the whole thing was pretty masterfully done from top to bottom.
I’m the same with Manhattan. I really liked the first three or four episodes but then fell behind and maybe I’ll get caught up this weekend (I won’t).
Mulaney is THE WORST. It makes me want to invent a time machine and prevent it from ever being developed.
Arguably Television’s Best Drama Ends Its First Season Tonight.
BREAKING BAD STARTED UP AGAIN!!!!
I’ve seen this headline on Uproxx regarding a half dozen or more shows. There are ways to promote shows you think are great apart from calling them the best on television.
The BEST, Jerry, the BEST.
C’mon, Mulaney, I believe in yoooooooooou!
Other than that, only Brooklyn Nine Nine for me, since Bob’s Burgers left for the rest of the month or something.
I’m in total agreement The Knick is easily the best show on the air. I just hope Soderbergh stays on as show runner
As a sci-fi junky, cannot comment on most of those…Walking Dead is right at the top of my favourite show in the running. I tried to watch ZNation…gave it 3 episodes in and I just…sorry, I cannot watch crap sci-fi…I have limits…acting and writing are important and that series is lacking in both…directing is also poor…I cannot see it lasting beyond 2 seasons…assuming it gets a nod from the network for one. I would give it a thumbs down.
Manhattan gets a big nod from me as well…interesting drama to plop around the atom bomb propeller heads involved…much of it IS drama and I suspect quite a bit of free license to make it “exciting”…sure, based on a true events, but how much in it is factual about behind the scenes of the lab? As long as one doesn’t expect it to be fact based beyond the “bomb development” aspect, this show is solid in entertainment. And yep, will help some people get an idea of what the world was like in those days and the secrecy and intrigue regarding the Manhattan Project, and a smidgen of science…. ;-)
Mulaney effectively cancelled. FOX halted production after episode 13 wrapped.