Ballers (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — We’re not sure how Dwayne Johnson even has time for this series with movies flying everywhere. Yet his Spencer character is staying quite busy while not feeling the love from Lance, played by Russell Brand. Spencer and Joe also deal with a SportsX crisis, and HBO is giving viewers early access to stream the episode all weekend long.

What Would You Do? (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — The hidden camera series follows a foster mom behaving badly and an African-American woman who’s accused of trying to use a counterfeit coupon.

Wynonna Earp (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — Wynonna and Nicole find themselves on the bad side of Lady Luck, an errand on behalf of Nedley sees disaster, and Doc’s secret is uncovered by Mama.

Kevin Hart: The Next Level (Friday, Comedy Central 11:00 p.m.) — Ron G. takes the stage with a routine about dating in Los Angeles while broke, and he also chats with Kevin about his very first stand-up appearance.

Killjoys (Friday, SYFY 10:00 p.m.) — Dutch and John are on the hunt to figure out Khylen’s memory clue while D’ay an Jaq are still on the run.

Big Brother (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Julie Chen is somehow still hosting the 20th season while the new Head of Household nominates two Houseguests for eviction.

Power (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Angela discovers a plan to undermine her career, even after an arrest that should have landed her a promotion. Meanwhile, Ghost hits too close to home with a sketchy request for Tommy, and all lives will be changed.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Morgan is in one hell of a pickle while still searching for lost friends, and June lends a hand while Al’s health takes a turn for the worse.

Insecure (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Molly vents during therapy about her stressful career while Isaa tries to banish painful yet cherished memories.