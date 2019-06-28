HBO

Big Little Lies (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Madeline tries to make amends with Ed while Celeste confronts Mary Louise over her meeting with Jane and Ziggy. Yes, Meryl Streep’s still terrifying.

The Rook (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — This new mystery thriller (starring Emma Greenwood, Joely Richardson, and Olivia Munn) follows Myfanwy Thomas, a young woman embroiled in the world of the Checquy, where she is a high-level operative.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Enoch and FitzSimmons must make another gamble for their lives as a ride home from a stranger turns dangerous.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Maher interviews Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and actor Seth MacFarlane.

The Son (Saturday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — A young Eli makes a life-altering decision in the past while in the present he wages a final wat with Standard Oil.

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (Saturday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Comedian Ramy Youssef headlines his first comedy special for HBO on the heels of his successful Hulu series which dropped earlier this year. Youssef incorporates his Muslim upbringing into his routine, cracking jokes about the best day of the week to pray, his father’s immigration story, his complicated love for Lebron James, and how sometimes he wishes he had never had sex.

Big Brother (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Things gets real when the housemates battle over who to put up for elimination.

Burden of Truth (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Joanna and Billy scramble to get Luna out on bail, but a surprise witness comes forward with information that will change everything.

Our Cartoon President (Sunday, Showtime 8:00 p.m.) — Cartoon Bernie Sanders asks Cartoon Mitt Romney to help him become more polished and presidential.

City on a Hill (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Jackie looks for his absent informant while Minogue is assigned a case that he does not care about.

Fear the Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Althea puts herself in danger to chase a story.

Instinct (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Season two kicks off with Dylan and Lizzie investigating the murder of a businesswoman who was working on a project to extend the lifespan of humans.

Euphoria (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Cassie helps McKay survive his first frat party while Rue helps Jules take nudes, and Kat has her first camming session.

The Loudest Voice (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Russell Crowe stars in this drama about the beginnings of a media empire as Roger Ailes and media magnate Rupert Murdoch team together to form the Fox News Channel.

NOS4A2 (Sunday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Manx’s plans for Vic go awry while Vic struggles to fill in the blanks of her story when questioned by the police.