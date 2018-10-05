Big Mouth (Friday, Netflix) — Finally, one of the best series is back for season two, and Brian Grubb writes that Nick Kroll’s sweet yet filthy show, wrapped up in a coming-of-age shell, might be the funniest series of the year.

Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — The season eleven premiere introduces Jodie Whittaker as the mysterious woman who falls to earth in South Yorkshire and the first female Doctor.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The season nine premiere sees Rick and friends taking a risky voyage into Washington, D.C. to find civilization-building artifacts.

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Mike finally releases emotion following his father’s death while Kristen focuses on a fresh business venture.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — MacGyver and Jack recruit some old Delta team members for an unsanctioned rescue mission of a pal wrongly accused of overseas terrorism.

The Cool Kids (Friday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Margaret decides that her 65th birthday isn’t worth celebrating, but her friends decide that she deserves a “good old-fashioned young person’s night.”

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — A dad on vacation must parachute mid-flight after a kidnapping, and the gang realizes that the father might not be legit. Meanwhile, McGarrett must confront a past secret.

Fresh Off The Boat (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Honey and Marvin welcome a new child in the season premiere while Jessica’s new book arrives in stores.

Speechless (Friday, ABC 8:30 p.m.) — Season three kicks off with Maya asking her estranged dad for a loan, and Ray searches for California vibes.

Z Nation (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — A drone crash places Warren in recovery, and the mysterious Cooper and Doc also arrive in Newmerica, where the new country is still in its infancy.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jeff Bridges are interview guests, and the panel includes David Jolly, Soledad O’Brien, and Andrew Sullivan.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — Miles’ podcast gets a big break while the God Account starts playing matchmaker regarding a single mom.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — A Beverly Hills jewelry heist involves a stolen tactical assault prototype, and the team’s on the case.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Marriage trouble arrives for Marge and Homer during a trip to a tropical island on a reality show.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Bob and Linda adopt a chicken in hopes of gathering fresh eggs while a grand prize dune buggy is up for grabs at the arcade.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Brian realizes that he’s not happy being married to Jess, and Peter advises Brian to let himself go.

Rel (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Rel knocks himself out while attempting to give his kids an amazing trip after they arrive for their first post-trip visit.

The Deuce (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Frankie becomes a porn co-producer on Candy’s Little Red Riding Hood parody film, starring Lori.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Frank’s new liver meds turn out to have some very unusual side effects.

Ballers (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Season four concludes with Spencer trying to move to a next-level fight while Ricky screws up his comeback.

Kidding (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Jeff abandons his comfort zone.

You (Sunday, Lifetime 10:00 p.m.) — Joe and Beck are together, but Beck’s friend, Peach, threatens their newfound harmony, and Joe tries damage control.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver takes aim at new targets after the headline-nabbing Kavanaugh hearing.