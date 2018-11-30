Netflix

F is for Family (Friday, Netflix) — Season 3 of comedian Bill Burr’s animated comedy series has dropped on the streaming service. Vince Vaughn joins the voice cast as a military vet, and the show is as King of the Hill as ever while pushing the NSFW envelope and throwing back to the 1970s, when parents weren’t as mindful of drinking and cursing and generally behaving badly in front of their kids.

Meanwhile, weekend programming keeps chugging along while the holiday season begins to gain steam….

Macgyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — A deadly virus disappears from Atlanta’s Center for Disease Control, and the team must find it before pandemic disaster strikes.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — A mysterious puzzle at the FBI is finally solved by Patterson and Rich, while Remi’s antics cause true danger.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Leftover Thanksgiving drama disrupts the Carringtons’ desired fresh start, due to Culhane’s secret life and Sam’s new personal venture.

Midnight, Texas (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Lem’s shocking decision may cause even more drama than Olivia’s haunting past, and the Light Witches may be of help to Fiji.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — An urban vigilante goes down during a citizen’s arrest, and the world of superheroes may help locate the killer.

Z Nation (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — Doc moves to save the Water Keepers’ chief and make sure water’s on the way to Newmerica.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca pursues a new career path, but Naomi isn’t pleased about the news, and Josh finds housesitting to be surprisingly difficult.

Room 104 (Friday, HBO 11:30 p.m.) — The Duplass Brothers’ anthology series airs two new episodes guaranteed to unsettle you.

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — Claire Foy hosts, Pete Davidson may have more Ariana Grande jokes, and Anderson .Paak performs.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Lisa and Homer bond, which leave Bart feeling neglected, and Marge tries to mediate.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Nia’s dream about Agent Liberty scares her for its prophetic potential, while her friends push her to embrace her destiny.

Garth: Live at Notre Dame! (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — Garth Brooks takes on a massive crowd at the University of Notre Dame Stadium.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Tina and her lab partner figure out how to communicate with aliens, but they learn more than they ever wanted.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — The Book of Shadows becomes a reference point for Mel when Jada goes missing, and a Changeling Demon is also on the loose.

Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — The Doctor and her trusty crew find themselves on the edge of a Norwegian fjord where a monster might be afoot in the nearby woods.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — A wealthy heiress becomes ground central for a battle between Stewie and Brian, while Peter and Chris endure their own conflict for the ages.

Rel (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Brittany’s estranged mom causes problems for her, but Rel is all for offering a second chance.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Sam’s life is under siege by a masked intruder, and Ray’s still dealing with fallout from the bridge jump.

Dirty John (Sunday, Bravo 10:00 p.m.) — The surgical gloves continue to come off in this showcase for Connie Britton and Eric Bana‘s talents while Debra and John attempt to hide their quickie marriage, and her kids start digging for clues about his psychopathic behavior.

Sally4Ever (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Emma turns out to be a terrible actress, so she tries to recapture her director’s attentions, and a truly disgusting trailer incident ensues.