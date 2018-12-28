Netflix

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Friday, Netflix) — The streaming service’s dystopian anthology series has released its first feature-length installment, which is trippy as hell while presenting viewers with a series of stressful (although your experience may vary) decisions to be made to complete the story. Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk) plays a programmer who’s plotting a new video game based upon a fantasy novel, and mind-altering (or numbing) pills — are you gonna flush? — set the stage for hours, days, or a full weekend of going down the rabbit hole.

Dirty John (Sunday, Bravo 10:00 p.m.) — John Meehan’s past dirty deeds finally to catch up with him while law enforcement circles, and Debra prepares to once again attempt to break free from her psychopathic husband.

The Shop (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — This episode’s technically a rerun but still worth catching, since Drake lands in the LeBron James’ barbershop setting to dish on Kanye West. Drake also discusses retirement and his son, Adonis, while other guests include Ben Simmons and Mohamed Bamba.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s sparse listings. Is 2019 here yet?

Midnight, Texas (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Midnight finds itself under the Dark Witches’ rule with survivors making a last-ditch effort to save the town.

Z Nation (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — The crew must break into Altura while seeking to bring justice against Pandora and Estes, but Warren is shocked when Cooper resurfaces.

Van Helsing (Friday, SyFy 10:00 p.m.) — A birth ritual may unlock the Dark One’s blood-borne secrets while Vanessa and Sam clash during their quest to find the Last Elder, and others land in the crossfire.

The Orville (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — Season 2 premieres with Orville attending a unique ceremony, Ed receiving startling news from Kelly, John helping Gordon with his dating life, and Isaac giving parenting advice to Claire.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Ray’s in the wind with Staten Island cops preparing to take drastic measures and Sam pushing toward a seemingly inevitable election victory.