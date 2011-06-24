Weekend Preview: Blood & Boobs

True Blood (HBO, Sunday) — Season premiere. Here’s why you need to follow me on Twitter: because I share awesome GIFs like this even when I don’t have a specific use for them here at the blog. Anyway, if you can get past the silly monsters (this season: witches!) and annoying characters like Tara, Sookie, Bill, the ugly waitress, Hoyt, and all of Sam’s family, this can be almost watchable. I mean, is an Eric-Pam-Jessica hardcore threesome really so much to ask for?
Law & Order: Criminal Intent (USA, Sunday) — Series finale. Which one is this? Is this the one with Vincent D’Onofrio? It’s hard to keep all the “L&O’s” straight, except for the one about rape. Anyway, James Van Der beek guest stars.
Swamp Shark (Syfy, Saturday) — D.B. Sweeney and Kristy Swanson star in what isn’t exactly Syfy’s most inspired monster movie. “Okay, so it’s a shark… but get this: it lives in freshwater.”
Commercial Kings (IFC, Friday) — Series premiere. Internet stars Rhett and Link make offbeat commercials for local businesses. You may remember this from the video they made for the crazy cat hotel lady.
Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew (VH1, Sunday) — Season premiere. Whoa, that was weird. I just thought about this show and queefed out of my penis.
Cocaine Sub Hunt (NatGeo, Sunday) — What else do you need to know? It’s called COCAINE SUB HUNT.
Gold Cup Final (Fox Soccer & Univision, Saturday) — It’s USA versus hated rival Mexico from the Rose Bowl. American turf, sure, but the 90,000 fans in attendance will be filled with urine-flinging illegal immigrants and anchor babies. We should host this game in Arizona. (My love for Clint Dempsey turns me into a right-wing racist.)
They were originally going to make “Marijuana Sub Hunt,” but it seemed thematically too close to “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.”
How can anyone hate Mexico when they have the angelic Javier Hernandez in their side? That boy good.
I’ve had a drink with Clint Dempsey. Well, I drank a beer and he drank water, but he’s a nice guy despite being a Fulham player.
God damn every time I see that Red Head my pants dont fix so good.
I don’t care how many nekkid women, how many faux sex scenes, how many… whatever the hell Ensign Ro was in season two.
Anna Paquin and her Front Teeth By David Letterman ruin this show for me.
I hope that L&O: CI ends with D’Onofrio and Van Der Beek having an epic mug-off. D’Onofrio’s a hammy motherfucker, but my money’s still on the Beek.
Aw, Hoyt is sweet. He’s kind of Andy Dwyer-ish.
But the best minor character is still Terry. I love that guy.
when USA plays Mexico in soccer I always root for USA just to piss off my family and friends, same way a certaing blogger pretends to hate Lost I guess
Dempsey is such an unrecognized hard worker in the premier league that it almost feels like he’s mexican.
Chicharito FTW.
There is no a soccer team I despise more than Mexico especially after a fan threw vomit in a cup on Donavan. Not to mention their diving and acting like they get shot every time someone touches them….other than Chicharito, that dude is legit. All that said, I will be shocked if USA wins tonight because they look like shit right now.
“Vomit in a cup” sounds much better on the menu when it’s written in Spanish.
Freddy Adu is starting! Freddy Adu is starting!
This is not a drill, people!
Jesus, Freddy Adu?! I remember him being the new superstar of American soccer, then he came to Europe, bombed and disappeared.
Don’t like Hernandez, but then I hate all United players.
Adu’s actually looked great tonight, a nice counterpart to Donovan. 2-2 near the end of the first.
Problem with the US team is that you don’t have an out and out striker. Donovan is very good, but he’s a forward, not a pure goal scoring striker.
Main problem is the US defence which is just crap.
Is the stadium filled with Mexican fans?
Our defense is usually suspect, but that Cherundolo injury killed us.
And yes, the game is being played in Los Angeles, which means the stadium is probably 2/3 Mexico fans. I have no idea why we don’t play these guys in Columbus, Ohio, every time.
We didn’t have Dolo, Holden, or Chandler. That is a good recipe for a loss.
I love this soccer talk. It just sounds like you are making shit up.
“Well Frontier simply hasn’t been the same since Jabobali left for the Premier Class Division 3A and was replaced by Murkleson. I just don’t think they have the strikers to compete for the Beige Sailboat this year.”
Arriba la raza
Shouldn’t this soccer discussion be on fauxkissingVitoriaBeckham.com?