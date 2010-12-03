Weekend Preview: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ & ‘Walking Dead’ Finales

I’m going to be watching football in Las Vegas all weekend and traveling back to NYC on Monday, which means I probably won’t see the BOARDWALKINGDEAD season finales until Monday or possibly even Tuesday night. That is absolutely crushing news to me, and something that can only be alleviated by a five-game parlay.

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday) — Season finale. In case you missed it, New York Mag’s Vulture had a solid article giving odds for which characters might die in Sunday’s episode. Also, the LA Times has a great profile on Steve Buscemi that I recommend for any fans of the show.

The Walking Dead (AMC) — Season finale. How does six episodes make a “season,” while ten episodes of “The Pacific” and “Band of Brothers” make them “miniseries”? Screw the niggardly AMC execs who ordered just a miniseason. What? It’s not racist, it means “cheap.” See for yourself.

The Hasselfhoffs (Friday, A&E) — Series premiere. If you love “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” but wish that Bruce Jenner was drunker and got more screen time, this is the show for you. Related: Alessandra Stanley wrote a meandering, pointless article about drinking on television for the New York Times, further cementing her place as the worst TV critic in the business.

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — Robert DeNiro hosts with musical guest Diddy-Dirty Money, which is apparently a group fronted by Sean Combs, AKA Puff Doodle.

VH1 Divas Salute the Troops (VH1, Sunday) — The good: Saluting the troops, Katy Perry’s boobs. The bad: Kathy Griffin trying to be sexy. Ah well, best to keep our fighting forces angry. Just like Chief Wiggum and his dogs: “Yeah, I’ve been starving them, teasing them, singing off key…”