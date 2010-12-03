Weekend Preview: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ & ‘Walking Dead’ Finales

I’m going to be watching football in Las Vegas all weekend and traveling back to NYC on Monday, which means I probably won’t see the BOARDWALKINGDEAD season finales until Monday or possibly even Tuesday night. That is absolutely crushing news to me, and something that can only be alleviated by a five-game parlay.
Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday) — Season finale. In case you missed it, New York Mag’s Vulture had a solid article giving odds for which characters might die in Sunday’s episode. Also, the LA Times has a great profile on Steve Buscemi that I recommend for any fans of the show.
The Walking Dead (AMC) — Season finale. How does six episodes make a “season,” while ten episodes of “The Pacific” and “Band of Brothers” make them “miniseries”? Screw the niggardly AMC execs who ordered just a miniseason. What? It’s not racist, it means “cheap.” See for yourself.
The Hasselfhoffs (Friday, A&E) — Series premiere. If you love “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” but wish that Bruce Jenner was drunker and got more screen time, this is the show for you. Related: Alessandra Stanley wrote a meandering, pointless article about drinking on television for the New York Times, further cementing her place as the worst TV critic in the business.
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — Robert DeNiro hosts with musical guest Diddy-Dirty Money, which is apparently a group fronted by Sean Combs, AKA Puff Doodle.
VH1 Divas Salute the Troops (VH1, Sunday) — The good: Saluting the troops, Katy Perry’s boobs. The bad: Kathy Griffin trying to be sexy. Ah well, best to keep our fighting forces angry. Just like Chief Wiggum and his dogs: “Yeah, I’ve been starving them, teasing them, singing off key…”
always funny slipping that word in a middle school paper only to get sent to the principal’s office only to find out six months later that he was a pedophile
also, re: Kathy Griffin…
my mind’s telling me NOOOOOOOO but my body’sssssssssssss telling me GET THE FUCK OUT
*looks around*
Ca..can we…say that? Ok…here goes.
Nigg-*jumped*
Ah, “niggardly.” The word you always have to define right after you use it
A: Blazing Saddles, rap, and an obscure English word for miserly.
Q: How can I get away with this?
Six episodes is like the television equivalent of a fun size candy bar. It’s better than nothing, but it’s kind of cruel.
Is it October again yet?
Merle and his Robin Hood brother approve of your use of niggardly.
Oh, you’ll be in Vegas all weekend for free? NEATO!
(*puts in 12-hour days studying Saturday & Sunday, calls Matt so many swear words that they lose meaning, invents new swear words*)
Oh DG. Your law school diatribes makes my law school diatribes look like undergrad diatribes.
@ LastTexansFan – Are you implying I’m dramatic, sir? Because that couldn’t be further from the truth.
(*wears two scarves, delivers monologue, projects voice as though on stage at Carnegie Hall despite performing in church basement*)
No sir. I’m just glad I’m not the only 3L in the middle of finals wasting precious outlining time at WarmingGlow.
“Niggardly”? This looks like a bit of chicanery to get away with using a racist word. What? “Chicanery” is not racist. Look it up.
Chalky just straight strangling that guy has put him on par with Omar. A five pick par?! That’s rough, fun, but rough…These three look good to me, not Alison Brie good, but good…ATL -3 @ TB, the over 45 on the OAK @ SD game, St. Louis -3.5 @ ARI…well ATL is looking Brie”ish”…Good luck in Vegas!
Woo! Matt has been reading A Game of Thrones!
Well I guess we can scratch some names from Season 2…
Are we allowed to discuss the Boardwalk Empire Finale?
Are we allowed to discuss the awfully awful acting in the Walking Dead finale?