Weekend Preview: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ & ‘Walking Dead’ Finales

#What's On Tonight #Boardwalk Empire #The Walking Dead
12.03.10 7 years ago 17 Comments

I’m going to be watching football in Las Vegas all weekend and traveling back to NYC on Monday, which means I probably won’t see the BOARDWALKINGDEAD season finales until Monday or possibly even Tuesday night. That is absolutely crushing news to me, and something that can only be alleviated by a five-game parlay.

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday) — Season finale. In case you missed it, New York Mag’s Vulture had a solid article giving odds for which characters might die in Sunday’s episode. Also, the LA Times has a great profile on Steve Buscemi that I recommend for any fans of the show.

The Walking Dead (AMC) — Season finale. How does six episodes make a “season,” while ten episodes of “The Pacific” and “Band of Brothers” make them “miniseries”? Screw the niggardly AMC execs who ordered just a miniseason. What? It’s not racist, it means “cheap.” See for yourself.

The Hasselfhoffs (Friday, A&E) — Series premiere. If you love “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” but wish that Bruce Jenner was drunker and got more screen time, this is the show for you. Related: Alessandra Stanley wrote a meandering, pointless article about drinking on television for the New York Times, further cementing her place as the worst TV critic in the business.

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — Robert DeNiro hosts with musical guest Diddy-Dirty Money, which is apparently a group fronted by Sean Combs, AKA Puff Doodle.

VH1 Divas Salute the Troops (VH1, Sunday) — The good: Saluting the troops, Katy Perry’s boobs. The bad: Kathy Griffin trying to be sexy. Ah well, best to keep our fighting forces angry. Just like Chief Wiggum and his dogs: “Yeah, I’ve been starving them, teasing them, singing off key…”

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#Boardwalk Empire#The Walking Dead
TAGSBOARDWALK EMPIREThe Walking DeadWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP