Weekend Preview: 'Boardwalk Empire,' Plus Bonus Corgi Friday

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday) – Hoo boy, I am excited for this show. How excited? I start doing doing this dance every time someone brings it up. That excited.
Mad Men (AMC, Sunday) – A word to the wise: When wooing a potential mate, do not try to crap in someone’s office and later threateningly announce how many men you’ve killed. No matter HOW cool Duck Phillips makes it look.
Blood Dolphins (Animal Planet, Friday) – The Blood Dolphins are pretty tough, but the Crip Dolphins have more street cred.
Comedy Central Presents (Comedy Central, Friday) – Donald Glover (Troy from “Community”) at 9:30. It’s a really funny special, but then again, I’m the guy who almost dies laughing from just hearing the words “poopy” and “wiener.” Do with that what you will.
The Truth About Food (Fit TV, Friday) – “It’s still delicious!” Ugh. Shut up, healthy people. You can’t trick me into thinking cheesecake isn’t delicious, no matter how many chicks in sports bras you put on TV.
Pit Boss (Animal Planet, Saturday) – Am I the only one who finds this show really insensitive? I mean, I know we all think little people are creepy, but jeez, they’re not anima… oh. OH! You were talking about the dogs. I, uh… I should leave.
After the jump, BONUS CORGI FRIDAY – the most epic corgi video ever.
I was inspired by the video of the corgi swimming from earlier today. You see, I’ve been toying with a theory that every video on Youtube could be vastly improved by playing it in slow motion and laying the theme to Requiem for a Dream over it. So, I downloaded the video from Youtube, slowed it down, and synced it up to the most epic part of the score. Theory decidedly confirmed. I can’t stress strongly enough how proud I am of this.
Important note: In the wake of “Attack of the Show” running the clip of ODB talking about E.T. that I sent to Film Drunk and not crediting either one of us, I want to make something clear – if “Things in slow motion set to the theme from Requiem for a Dream” gets picked up or becomes a meme, you all are on notice. Warming Glow, son. Remember the name.
With that headline, how do you not have Moar Boar in it?
^it being the banner picture
Is it too late to rename your YouTube video “Epic Corgi Via Warming Glow”?
Yeah the boat was missed on some pig shoops.
That’s why they pay you the big bucks, Mr. Panda. Done and done.
This was so good, I spun a Corgi on its nose. When it fell over and bit my ass, I knew it was no dream.
Saw Donald Glover perform a few months back and he KILLED it. Definitely recommend that.
I bet that corgi can’t even do the breaststroke.
That video had me giggling like an idiot on the train.
Perfection!
this is the exact end of the spectrum of putting anything in fast motion to yakkity sax.
Biggest event of the weekend–*no* Entourage on Sunday. ZOMG when will next we see Mark Cuban thespianing it up?
I’m just glad I was here when it first happened.
Yeh, dogs are cute. Great. My bichon is a bitch in heat and leaving doggie discharge every time she gets on the couch right now.
@Supersloth- agree on yakety sax, it makes babies set to the right video, like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt babies.
Is it to late to rename it Epic downer corgi friday. man that movie was depressing as shit. I felt really bad for the doggie.
That video is fucking awesome dg, could cut the tension with a knife. I thought I was watching breaking bad for a minute there.
I wish I could say this song was in Lord of the Rings before Requiem for a Cream, but unfortunately the film preceded it by a year.