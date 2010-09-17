Weekend Preview: 'Boardwalk Empire,' Plus Bonus Corgi Friday

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday) – Hoo boy, I am excited for this show. How excited? I start doing doing this dance every time someone brings it up. That excited.

Mad Men (AMC, Sunday) – A word to the wise: When wooing a potential mate, do not try to crap in someone’s office and later threateningly announce how many men you’ve killed. No matter HOW cool Duck Phillips makes it look.

Blood Dolphins (Animal Planet, Friday) – The Blood Dolphins are pretty tough, but the Crip Dolphins have more street cred.

Comedy Central Presents (Comedy Central, Friday) – Donald Glover (Troy from “Community”) at 9:30. It’s a really funny special, but then again, I’m the guy who almost dies laughing from just hearing the words “poopy” and “wiener.” Do with that what you will.

The Truth About Food (Fit TV, Friday) – “It’s still delicious!” Ugh. Shut up, healthy people. You can’t trick me into thinking cheesecake isn’t delicious, no matter how many chicks in sports bras you put on TV.

Pit Boss (Animal Planet, Saturday) – Am I the only one who finds this show really insensitive? I mean, I know we all think little people are creepy, but jeez, they’re not anima… oh. OH! You were talking about the dogs. I, uh… I should leave.

After the jump, BONUS CORGI FRIDAY – the most epic corgi video ever.

I was inspired by the video of the corgi swimming from earlier today. You see, I’ve been toying with a theory that every video on Youtube could be vastly improved by playing it in slow motion and laying the theme to Requiem for a Dream over it. So, I downloaded the video from Youtube, slowed it down, and synced it up to the most epic part of the score. Theory decidedly confirmed. I can’t stress strongly enough how proud I am of this.

Important note: In the wake of “Attack of the Show” running the clip of ODB talking about E.T. that I sent to Film Drunk and not crediting either one of us, I want to make something clear – if “Things in slow motion set to the theme from Requiem for a Dream” gets picked up or becomes a meme, you all are on notice. Warming Glow, son. Remember the name.