Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — As the season winds down, Brooklyn Nine-Nine continues to head towards the Jake and Amy wedding that we all deserve. Look at those beautiful faces. They are IN LOVE. This week features their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties, and in true Nine-Nine fashion, there’s no way it goes off without a hitch.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The team has to partner with a conspiracy theorist to avoid a deadly weapon falling into the wrong hands.

Dynasty (Friday, The CW 8:00 p.m.) — Alexis enlists a surprising ally in order to beat Blake at his own game.

Once Upon A Time (Friday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Henry and Jacinda’s relationship takes a shaky step forward. A flashback shows Gothel hellbent on revenge.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Things get supernatural when Mac and the team investigate a mysterious object that crashes in the Nevada desert.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — The Five-0 helps Duke out of a tricky situation to save his granddaughter.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — The team is trapped and under seige in the Lighthouse, but honestly this feels rather small potatoes compared to Infinity War.

Life Sentence (Friday, The CW 9:00 p.m.) — Stella and Grant continue to struggle with their relationship now that it doesn’t have an expiration date.