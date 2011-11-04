Weekend Preview: Charlie Day on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday) – Charlie Day hosts. I’m looking forward to this one, guys. Hell, he even makes Maroon 5’s presence in the above picture tolerable. The man is truly a talent.
Chuck/Grimm/Fringe (NBC/FOX, Friday) – For reasons I can’t put my finger on, it makes a lot of sense that these three shows are lumped together on Friday nights. I’ve only seen one episode of “Chuck,” and none of the other two, but in my mind they’re kindred spirits.
Hairy Bikers (History, Friday) – Ew.
LSU vs. Alabama (CBS, Saturday) – Sometimes I like to sit back and wonder what college or coach I would have wanted to play for if I was a big time football recruit. The answer is Les Miles, and it’s not even close. I feel like he would have let me draw up nonsense trick plays in the huddle that featured like four reverses and ended with a lineman hucking the ball 60 yards downfield. That’s all I ask, coach.
Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday) – I’m already incredibly behind on this show. I always intend to get caught up, but then I end up watching football or goofing around on Tumblr. Life is hard, you know?
The Good Wife (CBS, Sunday) – I started watching this show a while back. It’s pretty good. This and other in-depth reviews can be found at http://www.dangerguerrero.theinternet/tv/unhelpful
CSI: Miami (CBS, Sunday) – From TV Guide: “A masked assassin disrupts a poker game and kills one of the players.” I love that sentence. Like a masked assassin busting into a casino and murdering a poker player at a table WOULDN’T disrupt the game. “Look, I know you’ve got murdering to do, fella. But I’ve got a flush draw. Do it quietly or wait till after the hand.”
I’d want to play for that SMU guy that got them the death penalty. #SWAG
Whoa, whoa, whoa…did you just compare Fringe to that POS Chuck? Seriously?
Grimm makes Once Upon a Time look like watchable television.
@ thecursor – I meant it more in the “rapid fanbase saves it despite it getting dumped on a shitty night” way. For some reason, I feel like that will happen with “Grimm,” too. As I said, I haven’t seen any of them really, so the comparison has zilch to do with the actual quality of the shows.
I was about to say, comparing “Fringe” to “Chuck” is like comparing “Community” to “Big Bang Theory”.
Aaaanycrap, goddamn Maroon 5. If NBC is going to have the judge of their own singing competition on “SNL,” why can’t it be Ben Folds? Or Cee-Lo? Or that guy from Boys II Men? Or, really, anyone but Maroon 5?
I must confess that when I watch “The Good Wife” I always think ‘What would Danger Guerrero do here? Would he object?’
I’m on here too much.
I feel that Fringe has jumped the koi pond….. into another universe.*
*this is just my opinion and not meant to “offend” any rabid Fringe fans who may know where I live. It also in no way diminishes my erection for Anna Torv.
Was CSI: Miami ever not in full, super-duper, extra retard mode?
childish Gambino on Fallon tonite. Dig it!
No mention of Dave’s Old Porn?!?!
Injustice is everywhere.
Hell on Wheels. Sunday. AMC?