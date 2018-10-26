Netflix

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina (Netflix) — Kiernan Shipka from Mad Men formally puts Sally Draper behind her as teenage witch Sabrina Spellman. The new take on this character adopts the tone of Riverdale and mixes in a hefty Rosemary’s Baby vibe. Look out for a plethora of Clive Barker artwork in the background while Sabrina must decide whether to embrace her powers or lead a more “normal” high school life.

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj(Netflix) — The Daily Show alum moved to Netflix for an unprecedented initial order of 32 episodes. Can he deliver on this hype while “explor[ing] the modern geopolitical and cultural landscape through a comedic lens,” per the show’s synopsis?

Here are the rest of the plentiful listings for this pre-Halloween weekend….

The Romanoffs (Friday, Amazon) — The fourth episode of Mad Men creator Matthew Weinberg’s expansive new series features John Slattery and Amanda Peet and revolves around a woman who must reckon with every lie she’s told.

Blindspot (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Jaimie Alexander’s tattooed protagonist returns for season 4 as the FBI confronts an explosive new threat.

Major League Baseball (Friday-Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The Boston Red Sox battle the Los Angeles Dodgers for Games 3-5 of the World Series.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — MacGyver and Jack haul ass to Mexico to save their boss during the country’s Dia de Muertos celebrations.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — Jerry and friends spend Halloween searching for murder evidence in his childhood camp. Pretty heavy stuff.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Did the butler do it? Kirby’s shocking discovery and Blake’s new guest may change everything.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Rebecca and Paula wrestle with career issues while Josh again turns his gaze to romance.

Midnight, Texas (Friday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — Season 2 premieres with the Midnighters trying to lead a normal life while Manfred must pay for “taking in” a half dozen demons.

Z Nation (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — Who’s helping the Talkers flee vigilantes? Warren and George think Lt. Dante might have something going on there.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Stormy Daniels and psychologist Jonathan Haidt are interview guests, while Max Boot, Anthony Scaramucci, and Betsy Woodruff round out the panel.

Pod Save America (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — Pennsylvania Congressional candidate Chrissy Houlahan (D-6th) visits ahead of the midterms.

Versailles (Saturday, Ovation 10:00 pm) — King Louis XIV struggles with a growing resistance as he continues attempting to expand his empire. More specifically in this episode, Louis strikes out at Parisian rebels, even though Philippe advises a measured response.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) –Ben Lockwood’s past (and the process of his transformation) comes under the microscope.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:30 p.m.) — Uh-oh, Miles has been dumped as a “friend” by the “God” account after he’s not interested in adopting a difficult friend suggestion.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Rick sees his dream for a civilized future begin to crumble when past sins come back to haunt him.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — The witchy sisters embark upon lessons from Harry, but they’re also distracted with sniffing out the demon’s identity.

Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 9:00 p.m.) — The Doctor and her crew make a strange discovery about the spiders of Sheffield while heading to Yorkshire.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:30 p.m.) — An undercover operation hits some road blocks when the team can’t secure an alibi for an informant.

The Deuce (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Lori gets bought away from C.C., who’s got a secret agenda. Meanwhile, Goldman dreams of a cleaned-up Deuce.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Season 5 premieres with Ray being pulled out of the East River. He then attempts to begin a new life, but past ghosts return to haunt him.

Madame Secretary (Sunday, ABC 10:00 p.m.) — Elizabeth tries to bring home remains of U.S. WWII soldiers that are discovered in Southeast Asia, but that’s easier said than done.

Camping (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Walt admits to the guys that he and Kathryn basically have no sex life. and Jandice convinces Carleen to loosen up.

You (Sunday, Lifetime 10:00 p.m.) — Amazingly, Joe still hasn’t landed in prison while continuing his stalkerish efforts to win Beck.

Sundays With Alec Baldwin (Sunday, ABC 10:00 p.m.) — Guests include Jeff Bridges and Ricky Gervais.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver takes aim at new targets after a week full of Megyn Kelly backlash over her blackface remarks.