Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix series, Friday) — The third time (remains a) Hellish charm for Kiernan Shipka’s teenage witch, who’s on a mission to rescue her warlock boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), from the grips of Madame Satan in Hell. In the process, she must convince The Fright Club to join the efforts while also contending with Prince of Hell Caliban. Oh, and Greendale’s also under threat from pagans, so yes, all Hell has broken loose.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — Alicia Keys hosts the biggest night in music with performers including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camilla Cabello, and Demi Lovato. We’ll have coverage of the evening’s events, so please join us!

Shrill: Season 2 (Hulu series, Friday) — Aidy Bryant stars in the sophomore round of adapting Lindy West’s best-selling memoir. This season, there’s a new life path (and romance) for Annie after she comes down from the high of confronting her troll.

The Ranch: Season 8 (Netflix series, Friday) — The long-running, popular (and still Danny Masterson-less) show starring Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliot, Elisha Cuthbert, and Dax Shepard returns for one final turn in the saddle. The very future of Iron River Ranch is now in question, so settle in with a glass of your favorite whiskey.

the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Netflix series, Friday) — Borne from Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website, the series promoted itself with a vagina-like poster, so it will surely continue pushing the boundaries of “wellness.”

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — The curse is alive and well from Jordan, so good luck, Maggie and Mel. Also, an unspoken feeling lands on top of Macy and Harry. Oof.