Weekend Preview: 'Dexter' & Paul Rudd

#What's On Tonight #Dexter
12.10.10

Dexter (Showtime, Sunday) — Season 5 finale. Looks like we can talk about “Dexter” now that that “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Walking Dead” finished their seasons. Check out the preview below — Dexter’s totally busted, man.

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — Paul Rudd hosts with musical guest Paul McCartney. I could do without McCartney’s music, but Rudd is one of the most likable comedic actors on the planet.

The Amazing Race (CBS, Sunday) — Season finale. Season 17 will go down in history as the “Watermelon in the Face” season.

The Good Guys (Fox, Friday) — Season finale. Chris Klein brings his unnaturally smooth face and unparalleled acting skills to the show for a guest starring role.

Rebel Truce: The History of the Clash (BBC America) — About twice a year, I listen to London Calling from start to finish, and every time I get angry at myself for not listening to it more often. It’s a perfect album.

2010 Video Game Awards (Spike, Saturday) — Neil Patrick Harris hosts, because that’s what Neil Patrick Harris does best. Try to guess if Olivia Munn will present an award. Just try.

