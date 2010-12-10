Weekend Preview: ‘Dexter’ & Paul Rudd

Dexter (Showtime, Sunday) — Season 5 finale. Looks like we can talk about “Dexter” now that that “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Walking Dead” finished their seasons. Check out the preview below — Dexter’s totally busted, man.
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — Paul Rudd hosts with musical guest Paul McCartney. I could do without McCartney’s music, but Rudd is one of the most likable comedic actors on the planet.
The Amazing Race (CBS, Sunday) — Season finale. Season 17 will go down in history as the “Watermelon in the Face” season.
The Good Guys (Fox, Friday) — Season finale. Chris Klein brings his unnaturally smooth face and unparalleled acting skills to the show for a guest starring role.
Rebel Truce: The History of the Clash (BBC America) — About twice a year, I listen to London Calling from start to finish, and every time I get angry at myself for not listening to it more often. It’s a perfect album.
2010 Video Game Awards (Spike, Saturday) — Neil Patrick Harris hosts, because that’s what Neil Patrick Harris does best. Try to guess if Olivia Munn will present an award. Just try.
For reasons I can’t explain even to myself, I sat through all of Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li when it was on HBO one night. Chris Klein is a terrible, terrible actor.
Julia Stiles and Jonny Lee Miller? Did I hop into a time machine to the ’90s? Is that why I’m wearing Cross Colors and Reebok Pumps?
Up until now, I’ve been almost certain that I’m the only person on earth that actually watches and enjoys “The Good Guys.”
Me watching it probably has a lot to do with me having no life due to a two year old kid and questionable (at best) taste. Well, that and Det. Dan Stark, who is awesome.
Am I alone here, or are there actually other people who enjoy this show?
I’m a fan of the Good Guys. And it’s only 50% because I have huge mustache envy.
“The Good Guys?” Geez, Walking Dead and Boardwalk leave and we let just anybody in the weekend preview? I hear “Ken Burns: On Ken Burns, narrated by Ken Burns” is ready to take Dexter’s spot next week.
I am totally in love with Watermelon Face. If she can take that and smile, she can deal with me.
I’m almost willing to bet that the shots of Dexter with a knife and Deb with a gun were edited to make it look like shit hit the fan, but that’s not what’s really happening.
Or Dexter spends the rest of the series in jail. Which is noooot so great.
@ Patty: I agree. You know if they really had Deb see him you’d see them in the same shot or her say “Dexter, WTF.” BUT, series has got to end sooner or later, maybe the 6th season will be the fall of Dexter Morgan?
@Patty Boots – Yep, I think it is a misdirection as well. They have renewed the show for at least two more seasons, so unless they are letting Deb know what Dexter does in his spare time, like in the books, she won’t find out until the last season.
I also enjoy The Good Guys. That’s because of Stark and the hot ADA. Less enjoyable is Hanks Jr who sucks.
The face at 29 seconds is as good as the one at the top
You should listen to London Calling more. I manage a little more than once a week.
Good Guys is an entertaining show. I’ve watched it from the first ep. and Stark and the Tom Hanks Kid have good chemistry on the show. I don’t know why so many people hate Tom Hanks Kid, he is funny and let’s face it not all actors need or want to be Philip Seymour Hoffman or Anthony Hopkins…or C. Thomas Howell. Also, THE CLASH ROCKS! I have to say that I hate that so many people think of Rock the Casbah when they think of The Clash. Not only do they have great original music, they’ve done some super cover tunes(ie Police on my back, Every little bit hurts).
I nominate dachshund for Most Awesome Incoherent Ramble of the Week.
I hate to sound like one of those nerds who says things about the book version of things that are awesome because they aren’t books….
But if you HAVEN’T read any of the Dexter books, Deb has known about Dexter’s hobby for awhile….but the show hasn’t followed the book at all since season and book 1 (which is unfortunate because the second book had the most awesome villain yet, sort of like the skinner only he removed limbs, ears, eyelids and tongues leaving squealing human potatoes).
Overall, the opinions are good here, except for the gibe about McCartney’s music. What gives?
Daschund, I agree completely about your opinion of The Good Guys. Good show. I like Tom Hank’s son, as he brings a congenial good natured charm.
Paul McCartney is his own shitty cover band.
@ TFBuck: I hope to God they save the “human-pillow surgeon” for the last season.
/still misses Doakes.