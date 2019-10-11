El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Friday, Netflix) — Finally, this true television event is upon us. Hopefully, this means that Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will finally achieve some peace and levity, but even if he does get there, he’ll go through hell first while coming to grips with his past before working toward a future. The sequel movie’s written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, so you’re in good hands.

Insatiable (Friday, Netflix) — The controversial show (starring Debby Ryan and Alyssa Milano) accused of “fat shaming” is back for a second season. Patty jumps into the beauty-queen pageant circuit while still looking for payback. Along the way, though, she becomes a murder suspect and commits grand theft auto.

SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Season 45 continues with host David Harbour and musical guest Camila Cabello.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Season two is here, so you know there’s gonna be demons, demons, and more demons for Mel, Maggie and Macy while they adopt the Elders’ duties.

Dynasty (Friday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Season three premieres with the homicidal aftereffects of what materialized during the the Carrington Foundation Fundraiser. Everyone had better get their stories straight.

Murder In The Bayou (Friday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Investigative reporter Ethan Brown’s 2016 best-selling novel (and his 2014 Medium piece) bring the unsolved murders of the Jeff Davis 8 to the big screen, this time for the series finale. (Read our interview with Brown here.)

Room 104 (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — The Duplass Brothers are back for more sketchy happenings in a nondescript hotel room for some “Drywall Guys.”