The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards (Sunday, 10:00pm ABC) — Without question, this shall be the most unpredictable Emmys ceremony, so please stop by for our coverage of the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted event. We still tried to predict how this will go: probably a lot of Succession, Watchmen, and Ozark love.
Antebellum (VOD film from Lionsgate) — Amid the pandemic shuffle, this film’s hoping to clean up on VOD with Janelle Monáe in a mindbending horror-thriller. Our own Mike Ryan thinks it’s a terrific movie with a twist that you may not see coming.
Ratched (Netflix series) — This isn’t the Nurse Mildred Ratched origin story that One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest viewers might be expecting, but it’s an entertaining-if-messy watch. Sarah Paulson gives it her all, and Cynthia Nixon makes an extraordinary turn as a public servant (and lover of Ratched). Overall, it’s a stylish and twisted devotional, one that has been rolled around in true Ryan Murphy fashion.
PEN15: Season 2 (Hulu series) — Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle are doing it again — playing 13-year-old versions of themselves — in this exaggeratedly surreal show that’s found a cult audience. This season may not be as funny as last year, but it’s still as good as fans expect.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix series) — The cautionary tale continues. Somehow, watching characters ooh-and-ah over cute little baby dinosaurs, who rapidly reach adulthood and terrorize all who dare to tread upon Isla Nublar, never gets old. Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow executive produce, DreamWorks animation handles the visuals, and Amblin Entertainment helped make this a rollicking adventure… with an obligatory cameo from Blue.
Becoming (Disney+ series) — LeBron James produced this docuseries that focuses upon celebrity upbringings and what it means to go home. Expect to see a variety of entertainers, musicians, and athletes in this first season, including Anthony Davis, Caleb McLaughlin, Candace Parker, and Nick Cannon.
ALL IN: The Fight For Democracy (Amazon Prime documentary) — This film digs into the insidious (and real) issue of voter suppression within the United States. Featuring insidght from Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House, all kinds of shenanigans (probably including gerrymandering) will be explored.
The Boys: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series) — This season’s gone weekly from here on out while diving deeper, and Episode 5 sees the female Supes “getting it done” while Butcher takes a trip back home, and Stormfront makes Starlight increasingly uncomfortable while crossing boundaries.
The Devil All The Time (Netflix film) — Robert Pattinson portrays an unholy preacher while Sebastian Stan steps into a crooked sheriff’s shoes, and Tom Holland’s simply trying to stay out of the line of fire while evil forces surround him. It’s a battle between the corrupt and the so-called just that should provide a nice midweek viewing break. This Antonio Campos-directed story spans the period between WWII and Vietnam and co-stars Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Eliza Scanlen, and Mia Wasikowska.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Room 104 (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The fourth season of the Duplass Brothers’ bizarre playground continues to churn the weirdest of the weird inside a nondescript motel room.
Lovecraft Country (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — If you’re feeling this 1950s-set dark fantasy series at all (and why wouldn’t you?), this week’s episode finally digs into those strange phone calls that Atticus keeps making to North Korea. Hopefully, he’s paid that phone bill by now.
Love Fraud (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Richard Scott Smith’s victims embark upon a road trip to stop him for good in this critically acclaimed Sundance Film Festival limited series that feels like the lovechild of Dirty John and Tiger King.
The Vow (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — A mother tries to pull her daughter out of the NXIVM organization, but authorities aren’t much help in that department, so parents approach the New York Times.
Desus & Mero (Sunday, Showtime 11:00 p.m.) — The illustrious guest is Janelle Monáe.
And in case you missed these selections last week:
Unpregnant (HBO Max film) — A 17-year-old Type A student, Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson), deals with a never-taken-lightly decision by taking a 1000-mile road trip with her former BFF, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira), and it’s a wild ride that neither of them suspected was afoot. The value of renewed friendships with a dash of both Thelma And Louise and Fast And Furious make this an unexpectedly funny film with costars including Alex MacNicoll, Breckin Meyer, and Giancarlo Esposito, and Betty Who.
Woke (Hulu series) — This show is the comedy series that Lamorne Morris (and the rest of us) deserves with a little bit of everything. It’s surreal, it’s funny, it’s serious, it’s got talking toast and trashcans, and it’s in good hands with director Maurice “Mo” Marable. The quest to “keep it light” never felt so real as Keef (based upon the life and work of artist Keith Knight) experiences a rude awakening and transformation to follow.