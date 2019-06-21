Netflix

Dark (Friday, Netflix) — A year-and-a-half after its first season premiere to rave reviews, Netflix’s German-language thriller Dark is back for another mind-bending batch of new episodes. Often compared to Stranger Things, the series revolved around the disappearance of several children and an elaborate system of underground wormholes allowing persons to travel back in time. With season two, however, Dark looks forward into an apocalyptic future following an unknown nuclear accident.

Euphoria (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Despite endeavoring not to return to the habits that originally sent her to rehab, Rue struggles to overcome her old life. On the other hand, Nate’s obsession becomes increasingly violent, and Kat discovers an unflattering video of herself on the internet.

The Confession Tapes (Friday, Netflix) — True crime documentaries have been all the rage for the past few years, and with shows like Making a Murderer, The Staircase, and The Keepers, Netflix has been at its forefront. The Confession Tapes, which presents cases of possibly false confessions in each episode, is one such show. Now, it’s back for a second season of cases.

Big Little Lies (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — While Renata makes a target out of Principal Nippal, Mary Louise attempts get close with Jane. Meanwhile, Madeline confronts her personal issues at couples therapy, and Celeste struggles to overcome her memories of Perry.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.