Fargo (Sunday, FX 9:00 p.m.) — The FX anthology series is back and as weird as ever. Chris Rock stars as a 1980s Kansas City crime syndicate leader, who must navigate a precarious situation when the head of one family unexpectedly dies and takes the peace with him. Timothy Olyphant, Jason Schwartzman, and Jessie Buckley help fill out a massive ensemble cast of typically strange-named characters this season.

Utopia (Amazon Prime series) — Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn is a showrunner now, and she also wrote this U.S. remake of the U.K.-born series for Amazon. The show, which stars John Cusack, Desmin Borges, and Sasha Lane, is a conspiracy thriller that just happens to include details of a pandemic. Flynn didn’t plan for the show to arrive in the middle of an actual pandemic, but here we are.

Sneakerheads (Netflix series) — An ex-sneakerhead and stay-at-home dad, Devin, jumps back into the game and loses five G’s in a get-rich-quick scheme. Before his wife finds out what’s amiss, Devin must go on the hunt for the holy grail of hard-to-find shoes, “Zeroes,” along with a ragtag gathering of fellow shoe addicts.

The Boys: Season 2 (Amazon Prime series) — This season’s gone weekly from here on out while diving deeper, and Episode 6 sees Starlight join the boys to follow a lead on one of Vought’s darkest secrets. In the process, they discover someone from the past who’s even more ominous than the secret. Oh, and Homelander and Stormfront’s relationship is, well, advancing.

Tehran (Apple TV+ series) — This series promises the exhilarating story of a Mossad agent undercover in a deep way during a mission in (of course) Tehran, where she and those who surround her find themselves in peril. The first three episodes drop on Friday with weekly episodes to follow.

Enola Holmes (Netflix film) — Netflix loves Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown, who’s now making her turn as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister Enola Holmes. As a bonus, The Witcher‘s Henry Cavill is onboard to play Sherlock with Sam Claflin stepping in as Mycroft Holmes, and between the two of them, they have the fancy hair and twirling-of-mustaches quotient covered.

Country-ish (Netflix original) — Country singer Coffey Anderson and his wife, Criscilla (a hip-hop dancer), open up their Los Angeles home to cameras while they navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives. The series follows up on their social media popularity with humor and heart.