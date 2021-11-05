Finch (Apple TV+ film) — Tom Hanks and a robot and a dog find themselves in a post-apocalyptic world. That’s probably enough to sell you on this movie, right? Prepare yourself, too, to have this Amblin Entertainment project kick you right in the feels because this trio is an unlikely family who’s discovering what it really (according to the synopsis) “means to be alive.” Surrender because you basically have no choice.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 (Netflix series) — Drug lord extraordinaire Félix Gallardo warned Agent Walt Breslin that he’d freed a circus of animals within the drug war, and he wasn’t joking. The cartels are poppin’ while the show does a hell of a wrap-up job on the dramatization of a real-life saga (and the Pablo Escobar-centered beginnings of Narcos). Fortunately, the spirit of Pablo is still around, sort-of, given that actor Wagner Moura has returned to direct, and Breslin and the fledgling DEA sure have their work cut out for them with hydra heads springing up everywhere.

Dexter (Sunday, Showtime 9:00pm) — The most beloved serial killer of all time (sorry, Hannibal fans), is back with a brand new life. The old life, however, is coming for him, and he’s way out of his element and out of practice. The new season is a bloody good time for all and works hard to erase the sins of the lumberjack past. There’s a lot of outside forces at work, and it’s going to be a trip to see how Dexter can survive having to tend to something else beyond his inner war. That’s the real hurricane, and it’s a much more fitting storm this time around.

Big Mouth: Season 5 (Netflix series) — The hormone monsters are back for another round with an all-star voice cast that includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Rannells, Jordan Peele, and Richard Kind. Oh, and Kumail Nanjiani will be starring as himself, somehow, while shirtless. Settle in as hate spirals and a hate worm and all kinds of other amorphous creatures take over eighth grade. Man, middle school was the worst, right?

Here’s some regularly scheduled programming:

SNL (Saturday, NBC 10:29pm) — Host Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran, who’s apparently been cleared from COVID quarantine.

Succession (Sunday, HBO 9:00pm) — Following all of that FBI business, there’s a lot to map up and a major investor who’s seriously worried. As such, Logan and Kendall must find some semblance of a meeting of the minds.

Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, CBS 9:00pm) — Sarah’s looking for Wendell, which runs counter to everyone else’s advice, so of course, she ends up in a dangerous situation with a mystery surivivor.