Weekend Preview: Football And Leftovers, Otherwise Known As The Perfect Sunday

The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I have liked a lot of shows this summer (and Rectify was probably the best), but I have enjoyed no show more than I have The Leftovers, which joined the ranks of Mad Men, True Detective, and Breaking Bad as the only shows that really challenge the viewer to bring outside knowledge and research into the show. I’m going to miss this show and that 1972 edition of National Geographic. Oh, and if you like Ann Dowd, the actress who plays Patti? This will blow your mindhole.
Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Meanwhile, the fifth and final season of Boardwalk kicks off on Sunday, and honestly, it’s too soon. This drama needs two of three more seasons, at least, to tell its story. How will Boardwalk’s 1931 compare to the real-life Nucky Thompson and Al Capone?
Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m..) — There was no new episode last week because of the holiday, but there was in the UK, which means that after only one episode, we’re a week behind the UK. WHAT’S THE POINT OF EVEN PREMIERING ON THE SAME WEEK IF YOU’RE GOING TO C$#K IT UP? Now we can’t even talk about the damn show because we’re either behind the UK viewers (and the 50 percent who illegally download the show), or we’re spoiling it for the 50 percent who still watch it on BBC America.
The Brittany Murphy Story (Lifetime, Saturday 8 p.m.) — Will the ire of Brittany Murphy’s father with the actress playing Murphy be warranted? Almost certainly.
NFL Football (Fox, CBS, NBC, Sunday 1 p.m. until you pass out from a combination of misery, happiness and drunkeness) — This The Onion headline pretty much summed up my feelings on the return of the NFL: Man Simultaneously Excited For, Dreading NFL Taking Up His Entire Sunday For Next Four Months.
The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — Quietly (and with less than half a million viewers), this show is one of the most engrossing, riveting shows on TV. Find it. Watch it.
Last Week Tonight (HBO, Sunday 11 p.m.) — WE MISSED YOU, JOHN OLIVER.
Utopia (Fox, Sunday 8 p.m.) — Fox has a ton riding on this new reality show, which they are hoping will right the ship after the cancellation of The X-Factor and the disastrously falling ratings of American Idol. They probably would’ve been wise not to schedule the premiere against a Sunday night football game between the Colts and Broncos.
I said it before, I’ll say it again, Ann Dowd is a poor man’s Margo Martindale… not that there’s anything wrong w/ that… Mags Bennett is Mags Bennett…
Let’s be nice. If anything, she deserves to be the minimum wage man’s Margo Martindale.
On BBC America?
That’s what I watched it on.
Warning: DO NOT click on links going to pajiba.com. You will be Rowlesd.
Be careful. UPROXX is issuing out slaps on the wrist now for badmouthing Rowles. You mustn’t criticize shit bloggers, I suppose. Though I assume the “moderator” who issued said slap was Rowles himself. Rowles be Rowlesin, amirite?
I love Pajiba. There are some fantastic writers over there. TK, Stephen Lloyd Wilson, Variety’s Joanna Robinson got her start over there. So you, sir, can fuck off.
Yep there was a new episode. Don’t know what Rowles is talking about.
I always associated Patti w her character in Compliance. That was a fucked up movie, n then it gets worse when you google the facts of the true story.
I like The Leftovers, and though I don’t watch Mad Men, grouping it w MM, True Detective and Breaking Bad is beyond ballsy.
In addition to being ballsy, it’s also wrong.
The Knick is awesome
Isn’t Utopia just Big Kid Nation without the excuse of childish behaviour? Where we’re certain to get childish behaviour anyways?
Which is probably the point. My bad, FOX is crazy like itself.
Leftovers really doesn’t belong in the same sentence as Mad Men, BB, and True Detective. Leftovers seems full of pointless red herrings and mystery for the sake of mystery, unlike the aforementioned elite TV shows.
I’m still waiting for the Knick to get its proper recognition. Might as well mention Hell On Wheels, Ray Donovan, Manhattan, and Masters of Sex as well.
No one ever does.
Good to know I’m not crazy, somehow when reading that I thought a week went bye without my knowing it.
Rowles’d.
Right? I was wondering if my wife didn’t tell me that I was in a coma.
@hahe71 Rowles does not do any research whatsoever for his articles. He simply makes stuff up and refuses to correct his mistakes when they are pointed out to him.
Shit, Boardwalk’s back already. Thought that was still a ways away. I really gotta get my cable fixed.