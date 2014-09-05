Weekend Preview: Football And Leftovers, Otherwise Known As The Perfect Sunday

The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I have liked a lot of shows this summer (and Rectify was probably the best), but I have enjoyed no show more than I have The Leftovers, which joined the ranks of Mad Men, True Detective, and Breaking Bad as the only shows that really challenge the viewer to bring outside knowledge and research into the show. I’m going to miss this show and that 1972 edition of National Geographic. Oh, and if you like Ann Dowd, the actress who plays Patti? This will blow your mindhole.

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Meanwhile, the fifth and final season of Boardwalk kicks off on Sunday, and honestly, it’s too soon. This drama needs two of three more seasons, at least, to tell its story. How will Boardwalk’s 1931 compare to the real-life Nucky Thompson and Al Capone?

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m..) — There was no new episode last week because of the holiday, but there was in the UK, which means that after only one episode, we’re a week behind the UK. WHAT’S THE POINT OF EVEN PREMIERING ON THE SAME WEEK IF YOU’RE GOING TO C$#K IT UP? Now we can’t even talk about the damn show because we’re either behind the UK viewers (and the 50 percent who illegally download the show), or we’re spoiling it for the 50 percent who still watch it on BBC America.

The Brittany Murphy Story (Lifetime, Saturday 8 p.m.) — Will the ire of Brittany Murphy’s father with the actress playing Murphy be warranted? Almost certainly.

NFL Football (Fox, CBS, NBC, Sunday 1 p.m. until you pass out from a combination of misery, happiness and drunkeness) — This The Onion headline pretty much summed up my feelings on the return of the NFL: Man Simultaneously Excited For, Dreading NFL Taking Up His Entire Sunday For Next Four Months.

The Knick (Cinemax, Friday 10 p.m.) — Quietly (and with less than half a million viewers), this show is one of the most engrossing, riveting shows on TV. Find it. Watch it.

Last Week Tonight (HBO, Sunday 11 p.m.) — WE MISSED YOU, JOHN OLIVER.

Utopia (Fox, Sunday 8 p.m.) — Fox has a ton riding on this new reality show, which they are hoping will right the ship after the cancellation of The X-Factor and the disastrously falling ratings of American Idol. They probably would’ve been wise not to schedule the premiere against a Sunday night football game between the Colts and Broncos.