HBO

Game Of Thrones (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — The Battle of Winterfell looks to be as deadly as promised, and preview photos show Brienne and Jaime front and center. Not good! We’ve made more predictions on how this will go down, whether or not the Night King is coming to town.

Chambers (Friday, Netflix series) — This sinister series, about a young woman who survives a heart attack and becomes “haunted” by a donor organ, relies on some horror tropes but still makes a strong showing through the first 2/3 of the season before going off the rails with an unbelievable conclusion. The mystery’s compelling enough, so binge watching this one is easy if body horror (mixed with some mysticism) is your jam.

Bonding (Friday, Netflix series) — This quirky series showcases a dominatrix who recruits her gay college best friend as an assistant. More than anything else, this series is about friendship and finding oneself … with a little pleasure mixed in for good measure.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Friday, Netflix series) — Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin channel their Saturday Night Live and Detroiters’ goodwill into a strange sketch comedy series about an idiot who makes the most mindless mistakes. The supporting cast includes SNL alums Vanessa Bayer, Cecily Strong, Andy Samberg, and Will Forte, along with Tim Heidecker, Sam Richardson, and Steven Yuen.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Friday, Netflix series) — Season 2 of this comedy-tinged reboot of the 1980s animated series ditches some of the battles for a character-centric approach that features same-sex relationships, all (maybe) still in pursuit of the honor of Greyskull.

Street Food (Friday, Netflix series) — The Chef’s Table prestige cooking show crew takes to the streets with a spinoff that revels in culture while exploring tasty creations.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.