Game Of Thrones (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — The penultimate series episode of this HBO juggernaut has arrived after last week’s heartbreak-filled edition that left multiple problematic issues in its wake. We’re barreling towards learning who will take the Iron Throne, and there’s just no telling whether Cersei, Dany, Jon, Sansa, or whomever else in line will be successful. Maybe there will be some new dragons, though? That would be cool.

Wine Country (Friday, Netflix film) — Amy Poehler joins up with several female Saturday Night Live alums — including Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer — to explore how female friendships can shift with age. Oh yes, and there’s plenty of Napa Valley wine on hand.

Veep (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — The series finale has arrived with Selena and rivals battling towards the end of their race.

The Society (Friday, Netflix series) — A group of teenagers fall into a parallel universe of sorts where they land in a facsimile of their home town without their parents in residence. It’s basically Lord of the Flies for a new generation.

Easy (Friday, Netflix series) — The anthology series drops its final season with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Marc Maron, Jake Johnson, and Zazie Beetz all returning for one last exploration into these Chicago residents’ careers and love lives.

Lucifer (Friday, Netflix series) — The cancelled Fox series gets resurrected by Netflix with Season 4 forcing the handsome Devil himself to cope with major life changes once his girlfriend accepts his hellish reign. A character named Eve (yes, of biblical reference) and a priest join the party.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.