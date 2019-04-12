HBO

Game Of Thrones (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Season 8 has finally arrived, which means that winter is back along with the fight for the Iron Throne. The Night King’s still got an ice dragon, so sh*ts getting incredibly real in Westeros. Before the premiere, you can check out our ranking of death scenes, refresh yourself on tasty ‘ships, or learn how to travel to all the coolest series locations.

You vs. Wild Part 2 (Friday, Netflix series) — Bear Grylls’ pulls a Bandersnatch with a choose-your-own-adventure reality series that sees him sort-of torturing himself. That is to say, the survivalist allows his audience to make potentially risky decisions about rattlesnakes and explosives. Also, will people make him drink his own pee?

Black Summer (Friday, Netflix series) — Another apocalyptic series arrives on Netflix, this time with zombies and starring Jamie King as a mother who must rescue her child. Along the way, she and her fellow refugees struggle toward a military evacuation site during a truly deadly, bleak summer.

The Perfect Date (Friday, Netflix movie) — Noah Centineo follows up his newfound To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before stardom by again pretending to be a fake boyfriend, this time for money. It sure looks like the whole film appears in the trailer, but the teens love this guy, so expect a major turnout.

The Silence (Friday, Netflix movie) — More apocalypse is upon us and stars the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Kiernan Shipka and Miranda Otto alongside Stanley Tucci. The premise feels like a cross between A Quiet Place and Bird Box while revolving around bird-like monsters who hunt by sound.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.