76th Golden Globe Awards (Sunday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The Oscars still haven’t announced a host, but fortunately, the Golden Globes are on track with co-hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Presenters will include Michael B. Jordan, Halle Berry, Chadwick Boseman, Idris Elba, Mike Myers, Ben Stiller, and Felicity Huffman. You can follow our live coverage of the event here.

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 (Netflix) — In case you missed this due to a raging hangover, the final season of Lemony Snicket‘s dark children series started streaming on New Year’s Day. The Baudelaire orphans will seek to disrupt the plans of Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) while learning about their parents’ deaths and the government conspiracy that has enveloped their lives.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — A Las Vegas getaway for Mac and Jack gets abbreviated by when someone kidnaps them. Around the same time, Matty directs his charges to steal a diamond linked to a terrorist.

Hawaii Five-O (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — The hunt for a killer continues with Steve and Catherine still preoccupied by a different murder, and the team must also investigate the discovery of a pile of human bones.

The Blacklist (Friday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — An imminent bombing sourcing from a Blacklister puts the Task Force on high alert while Red has his life’s path forever altered by an encounter.

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Mike’s offer to take Boyd fishing clashes with Ryan’s previous plans, and that leads to certain disaster after Boyd demands that the trio vacation together.

The Cool Kids (Friday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Hank must deal with his ex-wife at a friend’s funeral, and Margaret, Charlie, and Sid set out to “help” their pal.

Blue Bloods (Friday, CBS 10:00 p.m.) — Frank digs into whether community activists staged a run-in while Jamie stops asking for Frank’s input on decisions. Meanwhile, Anthony must protect his family from a dangerous patient.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — Miles’ latest friend suggestion turns out to be someone who was adopted after being left at a church as a baby. More details on the hacker Falken also emerge.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — The team must investigate whether a naval weapons station chief collapsed while having a breakdown or as a result of a terror threat.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Grampa’s babysitting stint goes haywire when he experiences PTSD as a result of little green army men, but that also leads into a backward journey through Grampa’s life.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Linda climbs onboard an essential oil pyramid scheme, and Mr. Huggin seeks a series of irritating favors from Bob and Teddy.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Peter’s ghost-hunting adventure leads to superficial physical consequences, and he gets trapped in a web of fake local news after scoring a crime analyst gig.

Rel (Sunday, FOX 9:30 p.m.) — Rel decides to seek therapy while trying to deal with his mother’s death while Dad decides to “celebrate” the occasion, which doesn’t work out well.

Madam Secretary (Sunday, CBS 10:00 p.m.) — In a slice-of-life episode that mirrors reality, Elizabeth must confront a U.S. governor over the separation of undocumented child immigrants from their parents.

Ray Donovan (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — The Donovan family must come together to save their own blood while Mac frets over a difficult decision.

Dirty John (Sunday, Bravo 10:00 p.m.) — In an episode ironically titled “Chivalry,” John Meehan attempts to dig his claws into Debra’s fortune when she tries again to leave him amid threats upon her family’s safety.