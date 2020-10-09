If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor (Netflix series, Sunday) — Following Hill House, this anthology series brings back familiar faces for another disturbing story. This season puts a spin on Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw, courtesy of showrunner Mike Flanagan, with more hauntings and murder and some unsettling orphans along for the ride.

The Boys: Season 2 finale (Amazon Prime series) — This season’s gone weekly while diving deeper into the skewering of superheroes and what makes them tick. Speaking of inner workings, Antony Starr helped us climb into Homelander’s head for his climactic raunchy scene that actually follows up on the season’s story-based climax, which largely deals with the Stormfront issue and the ladies getting it done.

Charm City Kings (HBO Max film) — During an acclaimed Sundance Film Festival debut, our own Vince Mancini singled out Meek Mill for his star turn in the coming-of-age story. Vince also praised the stunt work in this movie produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Jahi Di’Allo Winston (Queen & Slim) co-stars as the teenage Mouse, who wants to fit in with the Midnight Clique group of bike riders while wavering between influences. One of those influences happens to be Mill’s stunt-happy ex-con, Blax, whose interests appear to be at odds with a detective (William Catlett of Black Lightning) and the teen’s mother (Teyonah Parris of If Beale Street Could Talk), who both want Mouse to reach his full potential, rather than dig into gang life.

The Right Stuff (NatGeo series on Disney+) — This eight-episode limited series (with two episodes dropping on Friday) is based upon Tom Wolfe’s landmark 1979 book about the American space program’s birth and the day-to-day lives of the original Mercury Seven astronauts. It’s an anti-nostalgic glimpse into what essentially functioned as the first U.S. reality show, and it’s executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Hubie Halloween (Netflix film) — This movie might be wonderfully funny escapism for you, or it might be Adam Sandler’s revenge for not receiving an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems. Perhaps it can be both things? Regardless of intent from the Sandman, settle in for the latest Happy Madison production, which follows Sandler’s Hubie Dubois, a Halloween safety crusader who gets sucked into a murder mystery. Kevin James and Kenan Thompson play cops, and more co-stars include Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix documentary) — New York playwright Radha Blank reinvents herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime in order to engineer a breakthrough before age 40. She ends up finding her true voice in a deeply personal but refreshingly candid story while leaping in between worlds, and the final product won the Directing Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. This black-and-white 35mm feature takes a slice-of-life approach that ends up being an ode to those who seize fulfillment.

Deaf U (Netflix documentary series) — A collective of deaf students at Gallaudet University gathers in this coming-of-age film that offers a seldom-seen look inside the tight-knit Deaf community.