If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
Hunters: Season 1 (Amazon series, Friday) — Al Pacino’s leading a ragtag group of Nazi killers in this series co-starring Logan Lerman, and it manages to be an intriguing watch even if it doesn’t directly hit the target. Jordan Peele’s executive producing, and the show never fails to entertain, so if slick visuals and over-the-top mayhem is your thing, it’s worth a shot.
Gentefied: Season 1 (Netflix series, Friday) — If you’re looking for a fierce but heartwarming series that’s perfectly distilled to its essence, go ahead and binge this Latinx dramedy from two Chicano first-generation writers. The show was developed by creators Linda Yvette Chavez and Marvin Lemus from their digital series that was a hit at 2017 Sundance, and it tackles the struggle between community and self, along with showcasing the Boyle Heights neighborhood and charming us all along the way.
The Last Thing He Wanted (Netflix film Friday) — This adaptation of the Joan Didion stars Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, Ben Affleck, and Rosie Perez. Dee Rees directs, and the story arrives against the backdrop of the Iran-Contra scandal. Hathaway plays a journalist who runs a dangerous fool’s errand on behalf of her father, portrayed by Dafoe. It’s a stylish political thriller and full of intrigue with conspiracy on the side.
The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The (still) highest-rated cable series is back after a mid-season hiatus, and get ready for a rare sexual content rating. That’s ongoing while the group attempts to extract itself from a precarious situation. Carol’s losing it, Michonne might be going full Negan, and Negan might be going full Whisperer.
Better Call Saul (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The fifth season of the Breaking Bad arrives with Jimmy now doing business as Saul Goodman with an unorthodox strategy for handling clients. Kim’s not feeling too tolerant of this new public persona, while Lalo’s on the prowl for the mysterious Michael. Penultimate season time!
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — The sisters attempt to help Harry expel his past, but he ends up making a deal with the devil because the sisters are still attempting to restore the Power of Three.
Dynasty (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Alexis and Colby might help out Adam, and Blake and Cristal are dealing with a troublesome house guest. Liam’s also finding new strides in his career, and Sam’s testing out a new-to-him relationship type.
Batwoman (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — A new villian lands in Gotham, and Sophie’s attempting to persuade Batwoman to stand back rather than compromise her career.
Doctor Who (Sunday, BBC 8:00 p.m.) — The gang’s engaged in a brutal battle far away in space while attempting to ward off Cyberman from eliminating the human race.
Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist (Sunday, NBC 9:00 p.m.) — Zoey’s weighing whether or not to interfere in her boss’ private affairs after overhearing a “heart song,” and our protagonist is also attempting to create a new communication form.
Supergirl (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Kara’s enlisting powers that she’d hidden for years, and hopefully, her newly recruited status with a secret agency can protect National City.
The Outsider (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Claude the ex-bar manager heads to Tennessee, and Holly’s on his trail with Ralph, Yunis (the MVP), and Andy following close behind. No more scratches, please! Also, there’s a cave festival, which sounds ominous.
Kidding (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Jeff’s attempting to teach change to kids, and there’s some sort of international incident and a funeral at sea.
Homeland (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Carrie’s probably still freaking out, but she’s also arranging a meeting while Saul’s cutting a deal, and Haggani encounters trouble close to home.
Avenue 5 (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — There’s a space baby afoot, along with an incessant beeping, and another grand plan for a passenger-crew liaison meeting.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — Larry believes there are ulterior motives involved when Susie’s planning a surprise party, and so Larry enlists Wally to help keep things under control, and Larry’s also trying to develop a product with a problematic inventory. Oh, Larry.