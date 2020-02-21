If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Hunters: Season 1 (Amazon series, Friday) — Al Pacino’s leading a ragtag group of Nazi killers in this series co-starring Logan Lerman, and it manages to be an intriguing watch even if it doesn’t directly hit the target. Jordan Peele’s executive producing, and the show never fails to entertain, so if slick visuals and over-the-top mayhem is your thing, it’s worth a shot.

Gentefied: Season 1 (Netflix series, Friday) — If you’re looking for a fierce but heartwarming series that’s perfectly distilled to its essence, go ahead and binge this Latinx dramedy from two Chicano first-generation writers. The show was developed by creators Linda Yvette Chavez and Marvin Lemus from their digital series that was a hit at 2017 Sundance, and it tackles the struggle between community and self, along with showcasing the Boyle Heights neighborhood and charming us all along the way.

The Last Thing He Wanted (Netflix film Friday) — This adaptation of the Joan Didion stars Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, Ben Affleck, and Rosie Perez. Dee Rees directs, and the story arrives against the backdrop of the Iran-Contra scandal. Hathaway plays a journalist who runs a dangerous fool’s errand on behalf of her father, portrayed by Dafoe. It’s a stylish political thriller and full of intrigue with conspiracy on the side.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The (still) highest-rated cable series is back after a mid-season hiatus, and get ready for a rare sexual content rating. That’s ongoing while the group attempts to extract itself from a precarious situation. Carol’s losing it, Michonne might be going full Negan, and Negan might be going full Whisperer.

Better Call Saul (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — The fifth season of the Breaking Bad arrives with Jimmy now doing business as Saul Goodman with an unorthodox strategy for handling clients. Kim’s not feeling too tolerant of this new public persona, while Lalo’s on the prowl for the mysterious Michael. Penultimate season time!

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — The sisters attempt to help Harry expel his past, but he ends up making a deal with the devil because the sisters are still attempting to restore the Power of Three.