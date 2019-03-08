NBC

Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — Idris Elba debuts as host, and we’re sold … although still crossing fingers for a 007 sketch. He’s officially promoting the Turn Up Charlie Netflix series in which he plays a struggling DJ-turned manny. Who’s this week’s musical guest? Khalid.

American Gods (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) The long-delayed continuance of the series based upon Neil Gaiman’s novel has arrived. UPROXX’s Brian Grubb writes that the series remains messy but has sadly lost a hefty amount of style and charm during a two-year hiatus.

Now Apocalypse (Sunday, Starz 9:00 p.m.) — The new psychedelic stoner comedy from Gregg Araki and Steven Soderberg shouldn’t work as well as it does. It’s a sex-obsessed and cosmic take on the apocalypse that includes a reptile alien and somehow manages to be both obnoxious and sweet.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.

After Life (Friday, Netflix) — Ricky Gervais returns to the small screen in streaming form in a dark comedy that highlights his abrasive personality while also being both brutally honest and funny. The series is a study of his character, a widowed newspaper writer who grows irritable and suicidal before taking a turn for the better in unexpected ways.

The Order (Friday, Netflix) — Netflix launches another series about witches, and this time, it looks like a grumpier take on Harry Potter. A college student arrives at Belgrave University and joins a secret society, which leads him to discover his own family’s secrets, and the show goes heavy on fantasy with witches clashing with werewolves.

Last Man Standing (Friday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — Mike regrets inviting Ryan to his customary poker game after everyone starts talking about feelings.

MacGyver (Friday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — MacGyver and his crew must tackle a locked-door mystery involving a supposedly secure international seed vault.

The Cool Kids (Friday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Hank and Margaret work to help a socially awkward teenager cope with his impending prom, which rustles up some bad memories for Hank.

Hawaii Five-O (Friday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — An undercover mission at a gym tracks down a deadly steroid ring, and Danny and MacGarrett do some moonlighting as bodyguards.

Proven Innocent (Friday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — Madeline resolves to help a woman sentenced to decades in prison for murdering her baby while Easy struggles with his faith regarding the case.

Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Interview guests include Matt Schlapp while Michael Steele, Jonathan Alter, Mary Katherine Ham, and Noah Rothman round out the panel.

Supergirl (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Supergirl frets over the American people’s safety after Ben Lockwood favors the anti-alien movement and organizes a rally, spurring the aliens into action.

God Friended Me (Sunday, CBS 8:00 p.m.) — The God Account sends Miles and Cara after a sous chef who needs help opening her own joint.

The Simpsons (Sunday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — A romantic night ends in a hallucinated hernia for Homer and Marge taking up a new hobby while Lisa seeks advice to help her parents recover.

Bob’s Burgers (Sunday, FOX 8:30 p.m.) — Workaholic Bob finally takes a day off but ends up working elsewhere as a last-minute baby shower for a female biker group goes awry.

Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul (Sunday, CBS 9:00 p.m.) — This tribute to Aretha Franklin will feature Chloe X Halle, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Smokey Robinson, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., and Jennifer Hudson.

The Walking Dead (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Alpha and Daryl deploy warring groups as The Whisperers’ leader tries to regain what belongs to her, and the end result could be bloody.

Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — Fiona Gallagher bids goodbye in the season finale as Frank continues to weigh upon everyone, and Lip must cope with a pregnant and distressed Tami.

Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Yet more demonic trouble is afoot with Macy trying to pretend the critters don’t exist. This, naturally, doesn’t work, and meanwhile, Mel and Jada try to locate a different culprit.

Family Guy (Sunday, FOX 9:00 p.m.) — The fathers chaperone the high school prom, where Quadmire inadvertently hits on his daughter. Not good!

Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — It’s bachelor party time for Mo and Blair while a neighboring bachelorette party could potentially be a bigger source of trouble.

Crashing (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — The season 3 finale sees Pete potentially opening for John Mulaney, but there’s an unfortunate catch.

High Maintenance (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — A husband and wife find their relationship turned upside down by a special delivery, and an aspiring dancer feels conflicted about her nanny job.

SMILF (Sunday, Showtime 10:30 p.m.) — Bridgette begins to accept that a racial divide between friends may have to stand, but Eliza sees a silver lining.

Last Week With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — John Oliver is back with a whole new set of targets. Who won’t he roast this week?