Weekend Preview: If Megan Draper Dies, We Riot?

Mad Men (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I am sorry now for whatever role I originally played in inspiring the neverending-Megan-Draper-is-going-to-die theories (the latest one of which is based on this week’s otherwise meaningless promo), but I would prefer that we come back down to Mad Men reality. For instance, here’s a mid-season finale theory grounded in the substance of last week’s episode.

Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — During last week’s episode, my wife — who doesn’t watch Hannibal — walked into the room during THAT scene, and SPOILERS I had to try and explain to her why a man was cutting off his face and feeding it both to a dog and to himself. SPOILERS. That was f**ked-up. This week, we finally see how Jack’s flash-forward showdown plays out with Hannibal, though I think we already know. Here’s a preview of tonight’s episode.

Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Hey Suits fans! Patrick J. Adams, aka Mike Ross, will be in this weekend’s episode. He will play a “brave but regular guy who lands in a ton of trouble.” OK!

In the Flesh (BBC American, Saturday 10 p.m.) — I had totally forgotten this had returned, and caught back up on the first two episodes of the season during the week, and it is just as fantastic this season as last. Really good zombie series; unfortunately, the first season is neither on Netflix nor Amazon Instant, so you’ll have to find other means to catch up if you’re interested.

The Normal Heart (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Taylor Kitsch, Julia Roberts, Jim Parsons, and Mark Ruffalo makes this movie sound intriguing, but the heavy premise — it’s about the early days of HIV — is a lot for a Memorial Day weekend.

Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — This show is bonkers in the best possible way, and Billie Piper’s arrival only makes it that much better.