Weekend Preview: If Megan Draper Dies, We Riot?

Mad Men (AMC, Sunday 10 p.m.) — I am sorry now for whatever role I originally played in inspiring the neverending-Megan-Draper-is-going-to-die theories (the latest one of which is based on this week’s otherwise meaningless promo), but I would prefer that we come back down to Mad Men reality. For instance, here’s a mid-season finale theory grounded in the substance of last week’s episode.
Hannibal (NBC, Friday 10 p.m.) — During last week’s episode, my wife — who doesn’t watch Hannibal — walked into the room during THAT scene, and SPOILERS I had to try and explain to her why a man was cutting off his face and feeding it both to a dog and to himself. SPOILERS. That was f**ked-up. This week, we finally see how Jack’s flash-forward showdown plays out with Hannibal, though I think we already know. Here’s a preview of tonight’s episode.
Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Hey Suits fans! Patrick J. Adams, aka Mike Ross, will be in this weekend’s episode. He will play a “brave but regular guy who lands in a ton of trouble.” OK!
In the Flesh (BBC American, Saturday 10 p.m.) — I had totally forgotten this had returned, and caught back up on the first two episodes of the season during the week, and it is just as fantastic this season as last. Really good zombie series; unfortunately, the first season is neither on Netflix nor Amazon Instant, so you’ll have to find other means to catch up if you’re interested.
The Normal Heart (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Taylor Kitsch, Julia Roberts, Jim Parsons, and Mark Ruffalo makes this movie sound intriguing, but the heavy premise — it’s about the early days of HIV — is a lot for a Memorial Day weekend.
Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — This show is bonkers in the best possible way, and Billie Piper’s arrival only makes it that much better.
I have no idea what you’re talking about and I want to hear more.
I just watched last week’s Penny Dreadful today and I am hooked. Eva Green did quiet and creepy in ep1 and ducking nuts in ep 2.
She was great, Billie Piper’s skull shape freaks me out.
Eh……if they killed off Megan, I’d be………surprised, certainly, but…….well, maybe that’s it. If they killed off Peggy, that would be rioting time for me.
Goddamnit, @GRS, don’t even raise that possibility. Now I’m going to have existential dread about Peggy all weekend.
HAH!!-nnibal
[www.youtube.com]
Dustin, just an FYI that ‘In the Flesh’ is available on Amazon Instant but not on Prime. You can see it there, you just have to buy the episodes.
We celebrate.
You know that episode where we all started caring about Megan Draper? I missed it.
Where do we go to complain about the site’s redesign?
This is as good a place as any. What was the point of this? Totally useless.
Bring back Matt!
I wish they were better tweets, but came across @ZooHannibal today. Really liked this one: “If you were to escape, tortoise, you would be forgotten almost immediately, invisible. It is your enclosure that makes you a god.”
I’m going to add Mad Men’s split finale season to my list of things I’ll never stop complaining about…a few spots below the Deadwood cancellation. First world problems? Please. You wanna hear problems let me tell you about my ski season…
*final @&$%
Penny Dreadful was pretty mundane in the premiere, save for the final scene, but it was fuckin’ awesome in the second episode. Eva Green is just so good, and that guy playing Dorian Gray is also pretty impressive. Not to mention the whole Frankenstein subplot, sheesh.
As for The Normal Heart… I wouldn’t have expected to hear anyone around here imply that Taylor Kitsch, Julia Roberts, and Jim Parsons are appealing. Also, Kitsch looks astoundingly ugly with that blond hair. Don’t know why that makes so much of a difference, but it really does.
A riot of happiness maybe
How in the hell can they have a sports game before Hannibal we need to have words with the people at nbc very strong words that aren’t included in a dictionary.
HANNIBAL, HOLY FUCKING SHIT!
WHY HAS THERE NOT BEEN A MILLION POSTS ON IT YET!