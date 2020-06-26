If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — This true-crime docuseries is revolutionary, much like the Michelle McNamara book that fueled it. This is a duel-edged story of obsession and a “portrait of an artist” — one who pursued justice for dozens of survivors and victims’ families, decades after law enforcement let the Golden State Killer case go cold. It’s about those survivors, and it’s about the citizen investigators, including Michelle. She was a wife (to Patton Oswalt), a mother, a friend, and, yes, an obsessive, who was instrumental in solving this case, but not before it consumed her as well.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix film) — Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are Lars and Sigrit, respectively, and only looking to make Iceland proud at the world’s biggest song competition. Well, that, and they want to fight for any dream worth dreaming for and achieve pop-rock-god glory with one snappy song and Dan Stevens along for the ride. According to our own Vince Mancini, this is a “goofy, glorious romp” that you won’t want to miss.

Irresistible (Friday, VOD) — Jon Stewart directs Steve Carell and Rose Byrne in a movie that our own Mike Ryan didn’t enjoy too much, due to its lack of profundity and status as “a kind of inoffensive, somewhat slight political comedy.”

Dark: Season 3 (Netflix series) — The final season arrives with a mind-bending conclusion that sweeps past the space and time concepts while much of the group attempts to break the loop. The light and dark worlds collide with a love story bonus.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Friday Night In with The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton will welcome guests Garret Dillahunt and his wife, Michelle Hurd.

2020 BET Awards (Friday, CBS & BET 8:00 p.m.) — The 20th anniversary of this awards show (and the 40th anniversary of Black Entertainment Television) will be marked virtually due to the pandemic and hosted by Amanda Seales. Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations.