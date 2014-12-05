Weekend Preview: In Defiance Of North Korea, James Franco Is Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday 11:30 p.m.) — James Franco returns to host SNL for the third time. Will Bobby Moynihan’s Kim Jong Un make an appearance as the show has some fun with Franco’s starring role in The Interview and the North Korean/Sony hacking scandal? They kind of have to, don’t they?

Bill Burr: I’m Sorry You Feel That Way (Netflix, Available Now) — You either love Bill Burr or you hope that his overflowing rage results in his spontaneous combustion on stage. There’s no middle ground. It’s black and white, and so is Burr’s latest special. So if you enjoy his work or if you’re not easily offended and you’re looking to hear him for the first time, by all means…

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Nick and Hank look into a series of home invasions that are being perpetrated by a group of troll-like monsters. Which is a very non-pc way to describe them.

Constantine (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — John and Zed follow a vision that leads them to a town with a healing preacher in the first of a 2-part story.

Z Nation (SyFy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Other Zombie Show ends its first season.

Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways (HBO, Friday 11:00 p.m.) — Dave Grohl and the band wrap up the series (or season) in New York City, and based on an interview list that includes Chuck D, Rick Rubin, Mike D, and LL Cool J, it sounds like they’re gonna take a welcome look at the hip hop scene of the 80s.

The Librarians (TNT, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Two-hour series premiere. Before Falling Skies, former ER star Noah Wyle starred in a series of three TV adventure films for TNT under the Librarian banner. They weren’t high drama or as charming as the somewhat similarly themed Indiana Jones franchise, of course, but they had their moments. Now, TNT has turned The Librarian into a series starring Rebecca Romjin and Christian Kane with Wyle, Jane Curtin, John Larroquette, and Bob Newhart in supporting roles. There is no new Walking Dead or Game of Thrones episodes on for a long, long time. Why not give this a shot?

FOX Celebrates Christmas (FOX, Sunday 8:00-10:00 p.m.) — Homer gets blitzed on Christmas Eve on The Simpsons, Craig Robinson returns as The Pontiac Bandit on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Peter tries to get the son of God laid on an episode of Family Guy that is sure to be super-well received, and Bob’s dad shows up on Bob’s Burgers.

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — New England Patriots at San Diego Chargers. Natrone Means is listed as doubtful for the Chargers and Tom Brady is just waiting for someone to set him off.

The Robot Chicken Lots of Holidays but Don’t Worry Christmas is Still in There Too so Pull the Stick Out of Your Ass Fox News Special (Adult Swim, Sunday 11:30 p.m.) — Winter Solstice Special, y’all.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Russell Brand and Mayim Bialik on Fallon and Kristen Bell and Steve Carell on Ferguson.