The Morning Show (Friday, Apple TV+ series) — Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell somehow land in the same TV series, which ends up being okay, but maybe not good enough to help launch a streaming service.

See (Friday, Apple TV+ series) — Jason Momoa leads a wild, woolly, and wacky series that just might work, at least for those seeking a gorgeous and sweeping post-apocalyptic series that straddles the strange line between campy and complex.

Dickinson (Friday, Apple TV+ series) — Hailee Steinfeld stars in a half-hour comedy series that reimagines the perspective of Emily Dickinson while still digging into societal and gender constraints.

The Elephant Queen (Friday, Apple TV+ documentary) — Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, this documentary follows a mother elephant attempting to protect her family and herd when they must move away from their usual waterhole.

For All Mankind (Friday, Apple TV+ series) — Joel Kinnaman stars in this sci-fi drama/alternative history about a neverending space race after the USSR beat USA to the first manned moon landing.

The King (Friday, Netflix film) — Timothée Chalamet stars as Hal, a wayward prince who doesn’t want to take the English throne, so he attempts to live among his subjects. However, not all goes as planned, given that his father, King Henry V, passes away, and Hal must wear the crown and navigate all of the political maneuvering that comes along with the title. Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lily-Rose Depp co-star.

Jack Ryan: Season 2 (Thursday, Amazon Prime) — Amazon’s Tom Clancy adaptation launched a second round a day early, probably to get ahead of the Apple TV+ deluge. John Kraskinski’s still portraying his CIA analyst/action hero character, who’s now digging into a mysterious Russian ship that’s bound for Venezuela.

Fire in Paradise (Friday, Netflix documentary) –The California town of Paradise went up in flames on November 8, 2018, and this documentary follows the Camp Fire’s tour of destruction as it killed 85 people and destroyed an entire town. Survivor accounts and first-hand footage should make for a vivid retelling of that horrible day.