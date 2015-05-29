Weekend Preview: Jon Snow Travels On ‘Game Of Thrones’ And Fresh Stand-Up Comedy

HBO



Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Arya continues her longform training montage, while Jon sees the sights, Tyrion makes a new friend, and Cersei doesn’t take to her Orange Is the New Black experience in a King’s Landing cell. Poor thing…

Nightingale (HBO, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Selma star David Oyelowo plays a veteran in the midst of a mental descent in this HBO original film.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — When the hell will it be Tony Slattery’s line again? Greg Proops? Anyone other than Willie from Duck Dynasty, who pops by as a guest star this week?

What Would You Do? (ABC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — In the season premiere, John Quinones uses a hidden camera to see what people would do in awkward social situations. This week, those situations include: “Hey, That’s An Online Predator,” “White Nanny/Black Doll,” “Mother/Daughter Dress-A-Like,” “The Snoopy Barkeep,” and “The Shoe Thieving Bowling Alley Attendant.” Here’s what I would do: Say something, don’t say something, roll my eyes, roll my eyes, bring my own bowling shoes. Your turn.

Jim Breuer: Comic Frenzy (Epix, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Laugh at the man who laughs at danger. And by that, I mean, the man who used to make fun of Joe Pesci on the reg. Here’s our recent interview with Breuer.

NHL Conference Finals (Various) — Ice Capades: Extreme Edition taps the sap on the drama tree to give us all the sweet intrigue syrup that comes from elimination games, as the Lightning of Tampa Bay face the Rangers of New York on Friday at 8 p.m. on NBCSN, and the Blackhawks of Chicago take on the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and their flying V attack on Saturday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — This year’s honorees include Green Day, Lou Reed, Joan Jett, Eddie and the Cruisers, Ringo Starr, songwriter Denise Waverly, Bill Withers, Sex Bob-Omb, The “5” Royales, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, and Stillwater.

Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — A clone with a Russian accent and a cowboy hat crumples a piece of paper, and “The Island of Doctor Moreau” is not to be shown to… one of the clones. I don’t watch this show, so I’m just reacting to the trailer. It’s on, though! You now know that it’s on and new, so I have done my job.

Outlander (Starz, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — Jamie hides out in a monastery with Claire in the season finale.

Nick Swardson: Taste It (Comedy Central, Saturday 10:00 p.m.) — Laugh at the man who laughs at danger… because of the roller skating. Which is dangerous. Here’s our recent interview with Swardson.

Silicon Valley (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Gavin starts to deflect blame, and Jared tells a fib.

Veep (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — Selina tries to work through the flu, and Gary tries to recruit Amy and Dan. Jonah continues to be the worst.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Reruns all over the place. Classic Letterman clips on YouTube if you haven’t gotten it out of your system yet.