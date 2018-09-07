Showtime

Technically, fall doesn’t arrive until September 22, but Fall TV has certainly arrived as of this weekend. Two highly anticipated debuts are here, along with the return of one beloved and one critically acclaimed series. Jim Carrey will take up a Mr. Rogers-esque role in Showtime’s Kidding, which sparkles during moments but hasn’t yet found an overall balance. And there’s Lifetime’s You, the season’s first compulsively watchable show. On the returning side, HBO’s The Deuce pushes toward a woman-fronted revolution while the Shameless Gallagher family continues their messy relatability in season nine. Here are more plentiful listings than we’ve seen in months.

Stand Up To Cancer (Friday, CBS, ABC, NBC & FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The weekend begins on a somber note with four networks coming together for a fundraising special to support cancer research and treatments. Stevie Wonder and Charlie Wilson shall perform.

What Would You Do? (Friday, ABC 9:00 p.m.) — Student athletes run into trouble for kneeling during the National anthem. This leads to friction at both the New York and Kentucky-based settings for this episode.

Wynonna Earp (Friday, SyFy 9:00 p.m.) — Date night arrives in Purgatory, which leads to fighting demons as well as dressing up and hitting the sauce.

Killjoys (Friday, SYFY 10:00 p.m.) — Pillaging will happen when an awkward homecoming turns deadly, while Dutch and Zeph risk it all for science.

Kevin Hart: The Next Level (Friday, Comedy Central 11:00 p.m.) — Marvin Hunter takes the stage in season 2 as Hart’s comedy evenings hit full swing.